BLACKOUT IN NORTHERN NIGERIA: Bandits hindering speedy repair of vandalised facilities

Northern Senators Forum wades in

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Blackout in key northern states of Nigeria may persist longer than necessary indeed. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said the blackout affecting parts of Northern Nigeria will persist due to security challenges hindering repairs on critical transmission lines.

Despite efforts to restore electricity through alternative means, the TCN said the situation will not be fully resolved anytime soon.

The ongoing blackout, which has lasted over four days, initially stemmed from vandalism of the Shiroro-Mando transmission line, which provided bulk electricity to the northern states.

Engr. Nafisatu Asabe Ali, Executive Director of the Independent System Operator at TCN, explained during a public hearing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that the repair of the Ugwuaji-Apir line would only provide limited solution.

She noted that while the line could carry up to 750 megawatts (MW) of power, only 350 MW could be safely transmitted to Kano, Kaduna, and parts of Niger Republic due to voltage stability issues in Kano.

The larger Shiroro-Mando transmission line, which supplies more power, remains out of service due to insecurity in the area where it was damaged.

Engr. Nafisatu said the TCN had received security advice from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) indicating that the area where three towers were destroyed are currently inaccessible due to ongoing security issues.

Despite having the materials needed for repairs, TCN cannot proceed until the security situation improves, she noted.

She said the region is currently sharing 250MW of electricity with Niger Republic, and when the Ugwuaji-Apir line is restored, the maximum power transmission will reach only 350MW.

The Chairman of NERC, Garba Usman, criticised the TCN for its lack of solutions to prevent equipment failures, particularly transformer explosions, which have contributed to the recurring power outages.

He called for stronger protective measures to avoid transformer fires that disrupt the entire grid.

Meanwhile, Joy Ogaji, Managing Director of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), disclosed that Nigeria has experienced 162 cases of grid collapse between 2013 and the present.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has urged the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to collaborate with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Army, and other relevant security agencies to develop and implement a strategic security plan to protect critical power transmission lines across the country from vandals and other criminals.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion during Thursday’s plenary session by Rep. Sani Umar Bala.

Rep. Bala said vandalism of transmission lines has led to frequent power outages across major regions, negatively affecting socio-economic activities, business operations, and the general quality of life.

These disruptions have also imposed significant financial burdens on the government, he added.

In response, the House adopted the motion and urged the federal government to consider deploying technology-driven surveillance systems, including drones and CCTV cameras, to monitor transmission lines in vulnerable areas.

Earlier in the morning, it was stated that with the pace of repair on faulty 330kv line by TCN team, there were confidence that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the work may Complete Thursday and supply hopefully restored to Kaduna state.