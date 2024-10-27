Police nab woman who broke stepson’s bone with pestle, Enugu Govt assures of justice

BY CHINELO UDE

The Enugu State Government has taken swift action regarding the disturbing case of Mrs. Ada Ogbogu, who allegedly assaulted her stepson with a pestle, causing serious harm.

Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, announced on Saturday that Mrs. Ogbogu, a resident of Sunrise Estate in Emene, Enugu metropolis, was arrested on Friday and is now in police custody.

This decisive move demonstrates the state government’s commitment to protecting its children and ensuring that such horrific incidents will not be tolerated. Enugu State has a strong stance against child mistreatment, and this arrest sends a clear message that perpetrators will face consequences.

It's reassuring to know that the government is taking proactive steps to safeguard the well-being of its young citizens.

She said, “Once we were tipped off through one of our whistleblower channels on Friday, I quickly contacted the police and we all mobilised to the location, but only to meet the suspect, Mrs. Ada Ogbogu’s absence. We, therefore, headed for the National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu, where we immediately effected her arrest after informing the hospital’s management.

“We were also at the victim’s bedside where we met with the team of doctors handling his case. The poor boy, aged three, had his femur or thigh bone broken.

“It is heart-wrenching how wickedly some people treat other people’s children and sometimes even their own children. But in Enugu State, we have zero tolerance for such excesses. Governor Peter Mbah has declared that no child should suffer abuse in Enugu State under his watch. Hence, this administration has made examples of culprits. This one will not be an exception after the police investigation.

“In the meantime, the wife of the governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, is very pained by this development and has been intensively on the matter. She has promised to not only see that justice is done, but also ensure that the little boy get all the medical treatment he needs to get back on his feet as soon as possible,” Mrs. Enih stated.