Bayelsa Community Development Commissioner, Hon. Alfred Watson Belemote hold maiden meeting with Ministry staff

….harps on due diligence, dedication to service, loyalty to prosperity administration

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

The Commissioner for Community Development in Bayelsa State,Hon. Alfred Watson Belemote has held a maiden interactive meeting with staff of his ministry, charging them to show due diligence, high level of work ethics and loyalty to deliver on the prosperity administration’s mantra of effective Service Delivery to the grassroots

Hon. Hon. Alfred Watson Belemote, who made this known on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Ministry of Community Development during the maiden meeting with staff, noted that the establishment of the Ministry from the Ministry of Local Government have placed a new challenge on the shoulders of the staff and the managers at the Ministry as such everyone should take up the task with dedication and loyalty.

The meeting, which had in attendance, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Naten Opuene, Dr. Director of Finance and Accounts, Empere Clement Pabraebiowei, HOD Human Resource Management, Mr. Ranami Rufus Amakuro,HOD, Community Development, Mrs. Kate Dobie Egbedi, Mr. Emara Okoloba , Dr. Mrs. Ebioboere Leghemo, HOD, Planning, Research and Statistics and the Technical Assistant to the Commissioner,Chief Inenyo Yousuo amongst Others, discussed issues of staff dedication and loyalty to duty.

Hon. Belemote called on the staff adopt a collaborative approach to the implementation of the State Governor’s challenge for the people of the various communities and grassroots, ” it should be a collaborative effort between staff and the Ministry leadership. My doors are always open for ideas and effective suggestions on the way forward.”

“The life and death of this ministry is in our hands, and for us to get a better result as a ministry, we need to work in unity and put in our best and we should avoid anything that will bring disunity, disruption and violence in the ministry” the Honourable Commissioner said.

Commissioner Belemote also urged the staff that they must adopt high level of work ethics to ensure the Ministry deliver on the development mantra of the State Governors,Senator Douye Diri.

He appreciated Gov. Douye Diri for his wise decision in creating the Ministry of Community Development and for appointing him as the Commissioner,urging the staff to make sure they deliver the dividend of democracy in line with the developmental stride of Senator Douye Diri and the purpose of the creation of the ministry, and they should make sure they bring more innovative ideas that will make the ministry unique and stand out among other ministries.

“We must consider our various communities as being in need for development It is expected under this administration that every community have the basic amenities including an atmosphere of peace, security and progress.”

He also challenge the staff of the Ministry that the failure and success of a Ministry is dependant on the level of harmony and cordiality displayed by staff, assuring them that each staff must contribute it’s quota to achieve desired results.

He also reminded the staff that promotion within the State Civil Service is based on good recommendation and performance,urging them to show high level of discipline, dedication, attendance and hard work.

On a reward system, Commissioner Alfred Watson Belemote while urging the staff of the Ministry to take the reward system on performance announced by Governor Douye Diri to Service cabinet members as a challenge and ensure that the Ministry of Community Development emergency as Ministry of excellence after due evaluation.

He also pointed out that despite all the show of hard work and dedication to duty, the staff should also not forget the God factor in all they do.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Naten N E. Opuene, thanked the Honourable Commissioner for the rare privilege given to the staff of the ministry to hear their opinions, views and burden, the Permanent Secretary further lay more emphasis on the rules and regulations of the ministry and civil service at large.