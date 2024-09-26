Ekiti Government most women- friendly, says Oyebanji’s wife during LG tour

By Ayodele Adesanmi

First Lady of Ekiti state Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, says she feels proud and fulfilled that Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration has the highest number of elected and appointed female officials among the 36 states, thereby making the administration the most women- friendly in the country.

Speaking against the backdrop of the spiraling inflation crisis in the country, Dr. Oyebanji, predicted economic boom for Nigerians under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, saying efforts were being made to redirect the economy to the right path to benefit the masses.

The First Lady spoke in Oye and Ikole Local Government Areas, during a courtesy visit to female groups in the councils.

Addressing the women at the carnival-like ceremony, Dr. Oyebanji appreciated them for standing firm behind her husband in the last two years, saying this has helped in smoothening politics and raise the bar of governance

She said the steady progress being enjoyed under Oyebanji’s leadership was accomplished because the governor earned the trust and loyalty of the citizens, expressing joy that Ekiti has the highest number of elected and appointed female politicians under his hubby.

Oyebanji saluted her predecessor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, for setting the high pace for women’s recognition in Ekiti politics, saying the tally had risen under the current administration, thereby giving the womenfolk more recognition and respect in the scheme of things.

Applauding the federal government for its support, Mrs Oyebanji, said the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, had empowered women farmers in the state besides other empowerment programmes the federal government was devising to buffer the effect of economic crunch on the citizens.

Oyebanji disclosed that the Office of the President’s wife donated a whopping sum of N50 million to each state of the federation to empower women for rapid economic recovery, revealing that Ekiti benefited from the gesture.

According to her “Meeting people, especially women is part of progressive culture. Governor Oyebanji is a good product, even Vice President Kashim Shettima attested to this. He is passionate about Ekiti and you can see all he has done in terms of development.

“My office has Adire Ekiti that has trained over 400 people across two senatorial districts on how to produce Adire local fabric. The next set of 200 participants are due to resume training soon. We have special programme that have benefitted thousands of vulnerable people like widows and orphans. I am not doing these for you to praise me, but to add values to your lives and whatever I do is to support my husband.

“Governor Biodun Oyebanji is a compassionate and God- fearing leader, because he is homegrown. He is very passionate about the people. I urge you to continue to stand firm by this man you know very well”, she said .

Speaking about political appointments for female, Dr. Oyebanji, said: “The Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service are women and Accountant General are women. We currently havesix female lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, seven female local government Chairmen, 33 female Councillors and many women were appointed as Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants and Permanent secretaries.

Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, maintained that her principal has fulfilled his electioneering promises to the people in firm alignment with his policy thrust.

Tracing the trajectory of politics in Ekiti under progressive governments, Mrs Afuye, commended Mrs Fayemi for fighting for the implementation of 35% political appointments for female in the state, saying the current First Lady is sustaining the tempo and even surpassing the past records.

She expressed confidence that Ikole and Oye local governments are populated by progressive politicians, who will not betray the cause and will rev up the pedal of support to ensure that Oyebanji returns in 2026 to complete his lofty developmental agenda.

She said “Governor Oyebanji has just spent two years in office and he has done this much, let us support him for a second term to be able to turn things around completely. He has touched the six pillars all round . He is constructing roads, employing people, paying salary, reinforcing security, promoting education, agriculture and many others.

“I want to appeal to political appointees to make themselves accessible to the people and share the gains they are getting across, because the governor can’t do it alone. Let us support our people and make them happy the way Governor Oyebanji planned it”.