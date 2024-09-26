Okpebholo vows to usher in new era of development for Edo State

Senator Monday Okpebholo, newly elected Governor of Edo State, has vowed to lead a transformative era of development in the state, with a focus on education, infrastructure, and inclusive governance. In his victory speech, Okpebholo reassured the people of Edo that his administration would prioritize service, transparency, and growth.

“For me, I’m coming as a servant to serve the Edo people,” Okpebholo stated. “Very soon, you will see a lot of development happening in Edo. We will employ teachers, renovate schools, and much more. A new dawn is coming for Edo State.”

Okpebholo, running under the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the election amidst significant competition, defeating candidates from several other parties. His platform centered on improving the state’s educational system, rebuilding critical infrastructure, and creating jobs. He also promised a government that would be accessible and responsive to the needs of the people.

When asked about his willingness to work with opposition parties, Okpebholo emphasized unity and collaboration. “If the opposition has good ideas that benefit the people, my door is open. Governance is about serving the people, not party lines.”

He also called on the opposition to accept the election results in good faith. “If I had lost, I would have borne it and congratulated the winner. I expect the same from them.”

Oshiomhole Lauds Okpebholo as Edo’s ‘Rescuer’

Former Edo State Governor and APC leader, Adams Oshiomhole, celebrated Okpebholo’s victory, describing him as the “rescuer” of Edo State. Drawing parallels to his own tenure, Oshiomhole praised Okpebholo for his connection with the common people and his commitment to restoring integrity and accountability to Edo’s governance.

“My joy is that Edo people now have a governor they can hug, touch, and feel,” Oshiomhole remarked. “A governor with empathy, who understands that governance is not just about building roads and schools but about having a human touch.”

Oshiomhole criticized outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration for alleged mismanagement of public funds and resources, particularly in education. “Monday’s job is cut out for him: to rebuild schools, employ teachers, and restore public trust,” Oshiomhole said, adding that Edo people were eager to see the new approach to governance.

Call for Opposition Unity

In his message to the opposition, Oshiomhole urged cooperation, reminding them that democracy is a process where only one candidate can win, but all should work toward the greater good. He referenced former President Muhammadu Buhari’s persistence in politics, noting that losing elections should not discourage future participation.

READ ALSO: NPFL: Igali receives Bayelsa United Board

“Let’s come together and work for Edo people,” Oshiomhole said. “Monday Okpebholo is not here for vengeance; he is here to serve. Together, we can ensure that Edo people enjoy the benefits of good governance.”

Okpebholo’s administration is expected to hit the ground running, with plans already underway to improve education, tackle unemployment, and strengthen infrastructure across the state. His election marks a significant shift in Edo’s political landscape, and many are hopeful for the changes his leadership promises to bring.