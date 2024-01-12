Battle of minivans: Toyota Sienna vs Honda Odyssey

By Temitope Adebayo

When we talk about space bus in the field of automotive industry in Nigeria, Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey cannot be over looked.

The two are great minivan but the Toyota Sienna provides some unique options. Available in all-wheel drive, the Sienna minivan offers exceptional handling and cutting-edge technology to keep passengers connected and entertained.

A spacious interior and customizable seats provide a convenient and comfortable experience, making it an ideal family car. Similarly, a handsome exterior, modern safety, and comfort features make the Toyota Sienna a compelling offering in this vehicle segment.

Odyssey, on the other hand was Honda’s first minivan and it used the Accord platform to deliver a fun but refined ride. Its fifth generation has come a long way in refinements and improvements. With a beefy V6 engine, modern safety and comfort technologies, and a removable 2nd row, the Honda Odyssey is a well-built minivan that deserves respect as a worthy contender.

Safety

Let’s see how the safety and convenience features of the Toyota Sienna compare to the Honda Odyssey.

The Toyota Sienna comes standard with a 10-airbag system, which includes a driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System; driver, front passenger, and second-row outboard seat-mounted side airbags; driver knee airbag; front passenger seat-cushion airbag and side curtain airbags.

For Honda Odyssey features, there are airbags in the front, SmartVent front side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags with rollover sensors, and driver and front passenger’s knee airbags.

All Toyota Siennas come standard with Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0 (TSS 2.0),* an active safety suite that includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD),* Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA),* Lane Tracing Assist (LTA),* Automatic High Beams (AHB),* Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC),* and Road Sign Assist (RSA).*

While all Honda Odyssey models come standard with Honda Sensing®, which includes a Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Auto High-Beam Headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, and a Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR).

All Toyota Sienna trims also come standard with the Toyota Star Safety System™, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC),* Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA)* and Smart Stop Technology® (SST).* The Honda Odyssey also comes with Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist. The Honda Odyssey does not appear to have a feature similar to Toyota’s Smart Stop Technology®.*

It also come with a one-year trial of Safety Connect®,* which includes Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance,* Automatic Collision Notification, and Stolen Vehicle Locator.* It is 4G network dependent. The HondaLink® Subscription Services offer similar functionalities, except only the top-level Touring and Elite trims come with a 1-year trial of HondaLink.

Performance

Let’s compare the Honda Odyssey’s engine and performance to the Toyota Sienna’s.

The 2023 Toyota Sienna comes standard with a hybrid 2.5-liter engine with Double Overhead Cam (DOHC), 16-Valves, D-4S Injection, and Dual VVT-i. The 2023 Honda Odyssey features a standard 3.5L Earth Dreams Technology V6 engine.

The Sienna’s standard engine delivers a system net power output of 245 horsepower. The Odyssey’s standard engine generates 280 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. Unlike the Toyota Sienna, the Honda Odyssey has no hybrid option.

The Toyota Sienna comes standard with an electronically-controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) with sequential shift mode. The Honda Odyssey features a standard 10-speed automatic transmission with Shift-By-Wire and Paddle Shifters.

Most Toyota Sienna trims come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD), but electronic on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) is available on all trims. The Woodland Edition of the Toyota Sienna comes standard with AWD. The Honda Odyssey has no AWD configuration and is available only in a front-wheel drive.



Design

Let’s talk about the comfort and design of the Honda Odyssey compare to the Toyota Sienna.

The Toyota Sienna offers seating for up to eight people depending on trim level. Similarly, the Honda Odyssey has seating for eight people.

The Sienna features 33.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, 75.2 cubic feet behind the second row, and 101 cubic feet behind the first-row seats.* The Odyssey comes with 32 to 38 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the third row, 89 to 92 cubic feet behind the second, and 144.9 to 158 cubic feet behind the first.

The Toyota Sienna comes standard with heated power outside mirrors and power sliding side doors on every model. Comparably, power sliding doors and heated power side mirrors are standard for all Honda Odyssey models.

Hands-free dual power sliding side doors and a power liftgate with jam protection* are also standard on every Sienna model except the entry-level LE.

A Power tailgate with programmable height is standard on all Honda Odyssey trims but the starting model.

Heated and ventilated front seats come standard for the Sienna Limited and Platinum grades. However, the 25th Anniversary Edition and Limited trims come standard with premium leather-trimmed second-row-seat captain’s seats.

The top-spec Platinum trim comes with heated premium leather-trimmed captain’s seats for its second row. Heated front seats are standard on all Honda Odyssey models, while leather trim is available on most Honda Odyssey models. Heated and ventilated front seats are only available on the Elite model. Unlike the Toyota Sienna, the Honda Odyssey does not offer heated rear seats as an option.

Warranty

Whether taking your kids to soccer practice or bringing the whole family for a much-deserved vacation, owners deserve the peace of mind from the quality, durability, and reliability offered in a vehicle. Discover and compare the warranty coverages and assistance packages bundled with the Toyota Sienna and the Honda Odyssey.

All Toyota Siennas come standard with Toyota’s Basic Warranty for five years or 60,000 miles and a Powertrain Warranty for three years or 36,000 miles.

The Honda Odyssey comes with a New Vehicle Limited Warranty for three years or 36,000 miles and a Powertrain Warranty for five years or 60,000 miles.

All Toyota Siennas come with a Corrosion Perforation warranty for five years and unlimited mileage and a Restraint Systems Warranty for five years or 60,000 miles.

The Honda Odyssey has an Anti-Corrosion Warranty for five years and unlimited mileage and a Seat Belt Limited Warranty for 15 years or 150,000 miles.

As a hybrid-only vehicle, the Toyota Sienna also comes with a Hybrid System warranty* that provides eight years or 100,000 miles coverage and a Hybrid Battery Warranty* for ten years or 150,000 miles.

The Honda Odyssey does not have a hybrid offering. As a result, it does not come with warranties for any hybrid systems or components.

The Toyota Sienna comes with ToyotaCare,* a maintenance plan that covers normal factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first. Similarly, the Honda Odyssey comes with Honda Service Pass, which provides complimentary routine maintenance for up to two years or 24,000 miles.

The Toyota Sienna comes with 24-hour Roadside Assistance* for two years and unlimited miles. Similarly, Honda offers a 24-hour emergency road service during the 3-year or 36,000-mile limited warranty term for the 2015 year and newer models, including the Honda Odyssey.

Technology

See how the technology compares in the Honda Odyssey versus the Toyota Sienna.

The Toyota Sienna comes standard with a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay®,* Android Auto™,* and Amazon Alexa* compatibility. The Honda Odyssey comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.

The Sienna includes one USB media port* and six USB charging ports.*

The Odyssey also provides a 2.5-amp USB charging port in the front console, 12-volt power outlets in the front and cargo area, and a 2.5-amp USB smartphone/audio interface in the center console.

The Sienna XLE trim, up to the 25th Special Anniversary Edition, comes standard with eight speakers, with an option to upgrade to a 12-speaker JBL®* audio system that includes a subwoofer and amplifier. The Honda Odyssey has a 7-speaker, 160-watt audio system that includes a subwoofer with an option to upgrade to an 11-speaker audio system.

The Toyota Sienna includes Dynamic Navigation* as a 3-year trial on the XSE and above. For the Honda Odyssey, a satellite-linked navigation system with voice recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic is optional for the Touring and Elite models.

Conclusion

Are you still wondering which to pick: Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna? While both the Sienna and Odyssey are compelling minivan offerings, the Toyota Sienna has a hybrid drivetrain and available all-wheel drive, which the Odyssey does not. A brawny exterior design, a slew of comfort and safety features, and superior fuel economy ratings make the Sienna a prime choice among family haulers and a tough competitor in this head-to-head comparison between the 2023 Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.

The Sienna base model has a lower MSRP than its Honda Odyssey equivalent. The entry-level Toyota Sienna LE starts at $36,885 MSRP,* while the Odyssey’s entry-level trim has a baseline MSRP of $37,490.

The top-of-the-line Toyota Sienna Platinum trim also comes with more standard luxury features than its Honda Odyssey equivalent. Its second row comes standard with premium leather-trimmed captain’s seats. It also comes equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor* with a 360-degree Overhead View and a 12-speaker JBL®* audio system. The Sienna also comes with a four-zone climate control system for an extra cozy cabin — all of which are features absent from the Honda Odyssey.

The Toyota Sienna has significantly superior fuel economy ratings compared to the Honda Odyssey. On FWD configurations, the Sienna has EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 36 mpg across the board. In comparison, the Honda Odyssey has an estimated rating of 19 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 22 mpg combined. The Toyota Sienna also bears a Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (SULEV) rating, marking it vastly more eco-conscious than conventional gas-powered minivans like the Honda Odyssey.