NiMet’s Management Retreat Ends In Abuja As DG/CEO Anosike Sees Brighter Prospects For Agency

The 3-day management retreat organized by the management of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) came to an end on Wednesday, 10th January 2024 in Abuja.

The retreat had attracted directors, general managers, deputy general managers and other senior staff of the agency who took turns to share the work of their various directorates and units, work-plan for 2024, revenue windows and new opportunities.

Speaking at the end of the retreat, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike said that the great talents that abound in the agency, their brilliant ideas and enthusiasm gave him confidence that the future of the agency is assured.

He encouraged them to work with renewed vigour so as to fulfill the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has been severally shared with the management by the minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo. “Our collective efforts will help us deliver a newly repositioned NiMet and help us serve our stakeholders better”.

Continuing, Professor Anosike said, “There will always be challenges but we should see such as opportunities in the external environment. Let us all work with and support one another.

The President and our minister have so much expectations from us. I am encouraged by our active participation over the 3 days of the retreat. I believe that we will all go back to our offices and cascade the various learnings down to our teams especially as we prepare to launch the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), our annual flagship programme of forecasts to warn and advice farmers, Nigerians and other sectors of the economy.

Management will urgently look into the welfare and other internal issues that came up during the retreat. Management will also prioritize mentorship, talent management, training and sustained career development for meteorologists”, Prof. Anosike concluded.

In their separate remarks, the guest speaker and former DG/CEO of the agency, Dr. Anthony Anuforom reminded the participants of the importance of teamwork and inter-directorate collaboration. ”We can all achieve more as a team. I am very proud of all of you and wish staff of NiMet continued success”, he said.

The Director of Engineering and Technical Services, Engineer Abdulkareem Hamid, described the retreat as successful. “The learnings will sharpen the work of the agency. The take-home message is for all to place the interest of the NiMet first above personal interests. All staff should internalize this”.

The Director of Human Resources, Management and Administration, Dr Nasiru Sani said the retreat has given the new directors insight into the operations of NiMet and will help promote teamwork in the agency.

The Director of Research and Training, Professor Peter Ovuyovwiroye Odjugo urged the participants to return to their various directorates and pass on knowledge gained on the agency’s new direction to other staff.