Supreme Court: Delta Judgment Reserved, not January 12

By Nosa Akenzua

Supreme Court of Nigeria is yet to schedule judgment for Delta State, in the ongoing legal tussles between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, and the qppellants; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Mr Ken Peller of the Labour Party, LP.

Executive Assistant on Orientation and Communication to Delta State Governor, Dr Wilfred Oghenesivbe, in a statement on Friday, said the apex court after arguments of Counsels on Tuesday reserved judgment.

He disclosed that further clarifications with senior counsels for the respondents, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Governor Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, revealed that the apex court is yet to fix a date for ruling.

In the light of verified facts, Oghenesivbe advised party faithfuls, supporters and the good people of Delta State, to disregard publications and rumours making the rounds that judgment had been scheduled for today Friday, January 12.

“It is not true that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will on Friday, January 12, deliver judgment in the case of Delta State Governorship Election.

“The Apex Court is yet to fix a date for judgment in the matter.

“Deltans, party faithfuls and the general public shall be well informed whenever the Supreme Court schedules date for ruling in the matter.

“Kindly disregard any publication or rumours making the rounds concerning January 12 ruling,” the statement added.