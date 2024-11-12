Aviation stakeholders to converge in Kano for NATCA AGM

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) is set to hold its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kano, with a focus on the sustainability of the renewed hope agenda in aviation.

The event, scheduled to take place from November 27 to 28, 2024, at the Bristol Palace Hotel, will feature a keynote address by Capt. Chris Najomo, Acting Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority.

The AGM’s theme “Sustainability of the Renewed Hope Agenda in Aviation: The Imperative of Manpower Development and Efficient Air Navigation Services,” aims to assess the impact of the Federal Government’s renewed hope agenda on the Nigerian aviation industry.

The event will also provide a platform for stakeholders, professionals, and industry analysts to discuss the effects of government policies on manpower development in the sector.

In a statement, the President of NATCA, Mr. Abayomi Agoro says, the association is committed to ensuring safety in the airspace and will continue to monitor the impact of government policies on the industry.

According to him, the event is expected to attract CEOs of various aviation agencies, including the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The Special Guests of Honour at the event, Agoro announced will be Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State, and Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

While the President of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarin, will chair the occasion.