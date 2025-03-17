FAAN MD Olubunmi Kuku named Aviation CEO of the Year 2024

BY CHUKWUENEKE IWELUNMO

Stakeholders in the aviation industry have voted the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku as the aviation industry’s agency Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year 2024 Award.

In the details of the poll conducted by Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) Conference, Exhibition and Award, and a copy made available to the newsmen, the FAAN helmsman pulled 35.3 percent of the over 3,500 online respondents and votes cast.

Coming close to Kuku is the managing director of National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) who scored 30.6% followed by the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, who had 26.1%, among other contestants.

However, in a congratulatory message to Mrs. Kuku, founder and l organisers of the NIGAV Award, Fortune Idu, the award will be presented to the FAAN MD at the 14th Nigeria Aviation Award and Ministerial Dinner taking place on April 11, 2025, in Lagos.

Part of the message read, “We are pleased to inform you that following the conclusion of the public nomination and voting process for the 14th Nigeria Aviation Award, you have been popularly voted as the winner of NIGAV Award 2024 for AVIATION AGENCY CEO OF THE YEAR.”

It said: “As a mark of significant honor, this award will be presented to you in the presence of our distinguished special guests, including His Excellency Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State; Barr. Festus Keyamo, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, distinguished Senator George Akume.”

It added further said: “The selection process for this year began on February 1, 2025, and involved over 3500 online respondents and votes, making it the most inclusive and credible industry recognition program in Nigeria. This event is the pinnacle of a unified aviation celebration, during which the NIGAV Award Chairman will present to you the Aviation Year Annual Report.”

Kuku has revamped infrastructure across the country’s airports and introduced innovative processes and procedures, which has seen the country’s airports win laurels. Airlines companies have heaved a sigh of relief in their operations regarding the state of the airport facilities.