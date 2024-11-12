XEJet introduces premium economy for Abuja-Lagos route

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

XEJet express had introduced a premium economy airline product out of market necessity and the airline’s growth strategy.

The airline’s Abuja-Lagos-Abuja route will use its new Embraer 190 aircraft, providing premium economy comfort for travellers.

During the unveiling, XEJet’s CEO, Emmanuel Iza, shared that XEJet Express represents their commitment to quality service and economic accessibility. “We decided, due to market necessity and patriotism, to serve our Nigerian family better,” said Chief Operating Officer Sukh Mann.

“We developed our business plan, financial models, and made the decision to diversify into the Economy class segment,” he added. Starting at NGN 90,000, XEJet Express aims to become a “game changer for the long-suffering Nigerian public.”

XEJet Express focuses on providing premium economy comfort for travellers through affordable yet comfortable travel. Mann further explained, “As you know, our all-premium configured CRJ200 aircraft service XEJet Premium, which targets a very niche market.” XEJet Express, on the other hand, is our pure economy product.”

He emphasized that XEJet Express will still meet high service standards, with Premium Economy offered to bridge affordability and comfort.

Moreover, the Embraer 190 aircraft, designed for passenger comfort, includes ample seating space, showcasing XEJet’s attention to quality in XEJet Express. As Mann stated, “Our E190 aircraft is state-of-the-art, with excellent individual seating and leg space. XEJet Express will uphold the customer service standards that have made the XEJet brand renowned. Again, this will be a game changer for the Nigerian market.”

As XEJet expands its services, it eyes additional routes, with support from its investors and led by Iza’s clear market vision.

“We aim to seize any commercial opportunity in the market and better serve the Nigerian public,” said Mann.