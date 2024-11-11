Tax Reform Bill fair to all parts of Nigeria says Senator Shehu Sani

…urges NASS to treat bill with all seriousness

By Tunde Opalana

A former Senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district, Shehu Sani has assured every section of the country of advantages of the proposed tax reform bill.

Contrary to rejection of the bill by some northern leaders, Senator Sani said President Bola Tinubu meant well for the all parts of the country im introducing the executive bill aimed at an holistic reformation of the nation’s tax sector.

The ex- lawmaker took to his social media handle at the weekend to say that the tax reform bill is not inimical to the North or any part of this country.

Rather, he said “Its in fact economically beneficial and fair to all parts.”

Cautioning Nigerians against inciting statements against the bill, Sani said “people should keep aside sentiments and read the Bill carefully.Its a comprehensive and bold move to harmonise and simplify tax administration and streamline it’s operations and enforcement.

“The Bill will actually generate and safeguard more revenue to the states.It will also combat the corruption in the so called tax waivers granted to business cabals.

“There is nowhere in the document where any region will be shortchanged or taxes will be increased or jobs will be lost.Northern Governors should rescind their decision to reject the Bill,take time to read it and make inputs where necessary.”

He urged the two chambers of the National Assembly to treat this important Bill with all seriousness.