ASRTI to examine Cape Town convention’s impact on Nigerian aviation sector

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

‘The Implications of The Cape Town Practice Direction on the Fortunes of Nigerian Airlines and the Economy’ is the theme of Quarter3 Business Breakfast Meeting (BBM) organized by Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), which will hold on November 28, 2024.

The Honourable Minister of Aviation & Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event where industry stakeholders will assemble to examine how the signing of the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction will impact the sector.

Other speakers at the event are Mr. L. Fubara Anga (SAN), Legal Partner, Alex Partners; Mr. Pekun Sowole Esq, Principal Partner, Pekun Soiwole & Co and Mr. Roland Iyayi, CEO, TopBrass Aviation.

The programme will hold at Golfview Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Tax Reform Bill fair to all parts of Nigeria says.

“Over the years, we in ASRTI have never and do not intend to relent on efforts to encourage improvement of various segments of Nigeria’s aviation industry from an advisory capacity, and this aligns with our focus over the years on advancement of safety in the sector. This Business Breakfast Meeting is another opportunity, as we collaborate with stakeholders to examine closely, the implications of CTC on the airlines in particular, and the country’s economy,” said ASRTI President, Air Commodore Ademola Onitiju (Rtd).