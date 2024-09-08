VP Shettima visits, Bauchi, condoles Gov Bala over Ningi Emir’s demise

By Samuel Luka

A federal government delegation led by the Nigerian Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Friday paid a condolence visit to the people and government of Bauchi state over the recent demise of Ningi Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Yunusa Danyaya.

Speaking during the visit at the government house Bauchi, VP Shettima commended Governor Bala Mohammed of the state for ensuring seamless transition in Ningi Emirate council after the death of the monarch.

Shettima further applauded the Governor for his exemplary leadership in ensuring continuity and stability in the Ningi Emirate, saying that the contributions of the late Emir to the development of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole can not be forgotten.

The vice president also described the monarch as a unifying force who worked tirelessly to promote peace, stability, and development in Bauchi State and beyond.

He also praised the late Emir’s commitment to education, healthcare, and economic development, describing him as a champion of progress and a beacon of hope for his people.

Earlier speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed who expressed gratitude to the federal government delegation for the condolence visit, said the revered late emir was during his lifetime, a symbol of unity in the state.

He praised the late Emir’s role in promoting peace and development in the state, adding that Late Muhammadu Yunusa Danyaya was a true leader and a father to all, whose wisdom and guidance will be greatly missed.

Recalled that the Governor has since appointed the Eldest son of the Emir, Alhaji Haruna Muhammadu Yunusa Danyaya as the 16th Ningi Emir.