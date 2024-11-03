Actress Omolara Kasali honoured at Nigerian Canadian Celebrities Entertainment Awards

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

Mississauga-Centre Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP), Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Nollywood actress Omolara Kasali Dada, who received a Special Recognition Award at the 7th edition of the Nigerian Canadian Celebrities Entertainment Awards. The prestigious event was held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Royal King Event Center in Etobicoke, Canada.

In her congratulatory message, MPP Kusendova-Bashta expressed her admiration for Dada’s significant contributions to promoting Nigerian culture and entertainment in Canada and beyond. “It is my pleasure to congratulate Omolara Kasali Dada for being awarded the Special Recognition Award,” she wrote. “I am honored to recognize Omolara for her outstanding contributions to the preservation and enrichment of Nigerian cultural heritage.”

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom: 2 Brigade Nigerian Army strengthens…

The annual awards ceremony celebrates individuals who have made a meaningful impact on the community by promoting and preserving Nigerian culture. Kusendova-Bashta praised Omolara’s role in strengthening cultural ties between Canada and Nigeria and enriching Canada’s multicultural landscape. She added, “Dedicated individuals like Omolara ensure that our rich heritage continues to thrive for generations to come.”

The event celebrated prominent figures who have played a vital role in preserving Nigerian traditions and enhancing cultural pride. The award to Omolara Kasali Dada stands as a testament to her dedication and influence within the Nigerian-Canadian community.

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta extended her best wishes for a memorable and inspiring celebration, highlighting the importance of cultural recognition events in building a diverse and unified community.