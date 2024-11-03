Top celebs rejoice as AMAA launches second coffee

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

The board of Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, has launched the second coffee table book to mark the 20th anniversary of the continental film awards ceremony.

The launch of the second coffee table book drew major dignitaries and film practitioners in the country and beyond to the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja GRA, where the event was held.

The event kicked off with an opening speech by the Chief Executive Officer of AMAA, Dr Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, who described the AMAA coffee table book as an iconic book that has captured all the moments of AMAA in the last 20 years for posterity.

“We are not just launching a book but we are celebrating my late sister and founder of AMAA, Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, who is no more with us here. The coffee table book has captured all the moments of AMAA in the last 20 years for posterity. The coffee table book showcases Africans brilliance in film as well as diasporans and others for the love of creativity and African film.

“It’s an iconic book that captures memorable times of AMAA and it’s not just a coffee table book but a treasure to hold when African creatives and film practitioners are discussed.”

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom: 2 Brigade Nigerian Army strengthens…

Dr Anyiam-Osigwe also expressed delight at the book launch saying it marks the beginning of other activities lined up for the 20th anniversary and edition of the continental awards.

Dr. Anyiam-Osigwe also noted that the 20th edition will, as always, create memorable experiences that would not be forgotten in a hurry for attendees and guests.

An address was delivered by popular filmmaker Andy Boyo, who also launched the book while Mahmood Alli-Balogun delivered the keynote speech.

Boyo defined what a coffee table book is and why AMAA coffee table book is a must have and one that puts together a celebration of African arts and film in 20 years while Alli-Balogun spoke on the importance of documenting the history of AMAA and why the AMAA coffee table is important to the African film history.

The first coffee book launch was published at the 10th edition of AMAA and served as a compendium of the journey of AMAA for 10 years.

The second coffee book chronicles the journey of AMAA for 20 years while capturing the life of the founder, late Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe as well as other major individuals, who have contributed in no small measure.

In attendance were members of the Anyiam-Osiwe family led by the Matriarch, Lady Dorothy Anyiam Osigwe, Mr George Anyiam-Osigwe, Anthony Anyiam-Osigwe, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe,Mrs Okemute Anyiam-Osigwe, and Barr Kennedy, Anyiam-Osigwe industry giants that include Justice Olayinka Gbajabiamila, Anthony Anih, Charles Otudor, Cornel Udofia, Bond Emeruwa, Andy Boyo, Bimbo Manuel, Greg Odutayo, Francis Onwochie, Mahmood Ali Balogun, Kingsley James, Zeb Ejiro, Sunny McDon, Prince Tunde Chado, Angela Lance, Florence Okechukwu, Asiodu Henry, Felix Duke, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, and Honourable Bukky Ogunote.