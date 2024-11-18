You opposed zoning over Peter Obi, APC chieftain Eze replies Wike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has accused Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), of undermining the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) zoning policy in the 2023 presidential election.

Responding to Wike’s recent claim that Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and others influenced the party to zone its ticket to the North, Eze described the allegation as a “broad daylight lie” and insisted Wike was responsible for the decision to throw the ticket open.

Eze argued that Wike’s ambition to secure the PDP presidential ticket led to the collapse of the party’s zoning arrangement. He further accused Wike of opposing Atiku Abubakar’s proposal to zone the presidency to the South-East, saying Wike’s actions were driven by his fear of competing with Peter Obi within the PDP.

READ ALSO: ‘Office Invasion’: SERAP Goofed on DSS

“Wike’s dictatorial tendencies and ambition to secure the PDP presidential ticket caused the collapse of the party’s zoning policy in 2022. Acting on his script, the so-called G-5 governors influenced the decision to throw the ticket open, ultimately enabling anyone to contest,” Eze stated.

Eze also accused Wike of sabotaging the PDP’s chances in the 2023 general election, noting that Wike and the G-5 group actively worked against the party after he failed to secure both the presidential and vice-presidential slots.

The APC chieftain criticized Wike’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, labeling it a “marriage of strange bedfellows” and alleging it is aimed at weakening the PDP. He advised the PDP to expel Wike, claiming his actions continue to undermine the party.

Eze concluded by challenging Wike to resign from his role in Tinubu’s government, asserting that Wike’s influence would fade without the APC’s platform.