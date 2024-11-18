Bwala assumes duty, says Tinubu will deliver

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, has addressed comments and controversies surrounding his recent appointment, emphasizing his commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s administration and goals.

Speaking during an engagement with journalists, Bwala dismissed distractions, stating that his focus remains on supporting the administration’s vision rather than responding to negative energy or personal attacks.

“In life, when you are focused, distractions will come. Your character is defined by how you handle them,” he said. “This role is about the President, his government, and his administration—not about Bwala. These issues have been addressed before, and I won’t fuel the negativity sponsored by certain elements trying to gaslight the President.”

When asked about his specific role and whether he leads the President’s media team, Bwala clarified that all aides function under the President’s directives as per the Constitution. “The President is the team leader. My role is Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, and the responsibilities are clear. It is not about who leads; it’s about achieving the President’s mandate together,” he said.

READ ALSO: ‘Office Invasion’: SERAP Goofed on DSS

Addressing comments by Senator Ali Ndume, who suggested Bwala apologize to Vice President Kashim Shettima over past political disagreements, Bwala downplayed the issue. He revealed that he shares a strong relationship with the Vice President and joked about the matter with him. “We have a fantastic relationship that started even before the court’s judgment on the elections. I believe Senator Ndume may be going through some challenges, and I pray for him. But again, this is not about me; it’s about supporting the President’s vision,” he said.

Bwala concluded by emphasizing teamwork among the President’s aides. “We are all colleagues, united in serving the President and the nation. Titles or positions do not matter as much as delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he stated.

His remarks highlight the administration’s unified focus amid external commentary and internal restructuring within the Presidential media team.