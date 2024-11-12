AIB Ghana strengthens global safety efforts through new workshop

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) concluded a successful workshop on aircraft accident investigation principles.

The week-long event, held at the Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy (GATA), brought together participants from Ghana and other nations. They engaged in sessions aimed at advancing aviation safety practices.

In his closing remarks, AIB Ghana Commissioner Mr. Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh commended participants for their dedication.

He also expressed gratitude to Cranfield University’s Safety and Accident Investigation Centre for its invaluable role.

Prempeh acknowledged Cranfield faculty members Dr. Abuahalla Mohammed Amar and Mr. Rozsa Janos Peter for providing essential investigative tools. “Your renowned faculty and state-of-the-art facilities have provided an exceptional learning environment,” Prempeh remarked.

Prempeh emphasized the professional responsibility accompanying participants’ newly acquired skills, urging them to improve global aviation safety. “Your newfound knowledge is not only a professional achievement but also a duty to ensure aircraft safety,” he noted.

Additionally, he encouraged attendees to maintain cross-border connections that foster safety excellence and advance industry standards.

BAGAIA Commissioner Engineer Charles Irikefe Erhueh expressed appreciation to AIB Ghana and Cranfield University for their contributions. He further described the workshop as a valuable platform for international cooperation.

“This week has been a profound opportunity to learn, collaborate, and advance our shared mission of enhancing safety standards,” Erhueh noted.

Also, he emphasized the workshop’s focus on methodical investigation, collaboration, and safety-oriented thinking. “These principles are the foundation for building safer skies and stronger partnerships,” he added, highlighting the role of partnerships in improving safety standards.

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in hands-on activities, discussions, and lectures, which deepened their understanding of data analysis.

Additionally, these sessions focused on investigative techniques necessary for recommending safety improvements across the aviation industry.