Why I called off my wedding two days before event – Ngozi Nwosu

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu, has opened up on her private life revealing that she had to call off her wedding two days before the D-day because her husband to be battered her.

For the actress, that was enough red flag to show that she may not be safe in the marriage even though that was his first time.

The veteran thespian said this when she appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the Talk to B podcast, hosted by Abiola Akinrinde.

“I didn’t talk about it to the press; this is the first time I am saying it. I left him because of the battery. For me, infidelity isn’t enough for you to let go of your man. But, if its battery, I advise any woman to, in fact, not take any of their property and run for your life because they will never stop. Once a man lifts his hand on you, he won’t stop.”

Ngozi known more for her controversial role as a troublesome house wife in the now rested sit com drama ‘Fuji House of Commotion, said acting has been her passion for a long time. At a point, she had to choose between her relationship and her acting career.

“I had to choose between my profession and marrying a guy, and I chose my job. He gave me an option, and I chose my job. At one point, I regretted that decision, but after that, I was like, ‘Oh wow, thank God I chose my path.’”

On the issue of infidelity in marriage, the actress said infidelity cannot be enough reason for her to leave her marriage, but will never stay a minute in any relationship where she is battered. She encouraged any woman facing abuse in her marriage or relationship to save her life first by abandoning that relationship.

“For me infidelity, yes. But it’s not really enough for you to let go of your man. I called off my wedding two days before because that day, he gave me a beating of my life. I was pregnant then, and I was like, is this what I’m entering? Because he has never done it before”, she pointed out.