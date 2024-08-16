Ehiwarior tasks Supervisory Councilors on team work

By Nosa Akenzua

Ika South Local Government Chairman, Engr. Jerry Ehiwarior, has charged the newly sworn-in supervisory councillors to work as a team with a view to supporting his administration to accomplish its diverse development goals.

He gave the charge during the inauguration ceremony for the councillors which took place on Wednesday, at the local government secretariat, Agbor.

Engr. Ehiwarior urged the supervisory councillors to work with the elected councillors in prioritizing the needs of the people.

“You are not here carrying the flag of political parties but as members of the Executive that must work assiduously to meet the needs of the people of Ika South, irrespective of party affiliation. Our priority is to develop our local government area. The challenges are enormous, and as such, we must work hard to meet the expectations of the people “, the chairman noted.

He reminded them that ensuring peaceful co-existence and enduring security in the area were pivotal to the sustainable development of the local government area, stressing that they must be in constant touch with people in order get their buy-in of the policies and programmes of the local government.

He said he was confident of their ability to deliver in their respective offices, and promised to give them necessary support that would make them succeed in their assignments.

The event was witnessed by the Vice Chairman, Mrs Gloria Amamosa Onyeagbor, and other top functionaries of the local government.

The Supervisory Councillors are Hon Donald Okonta, Hon Kelvin Chukwuka Onyemari, Hon Uyi Collins Omoregbe, Hon Jude Amayo, and

Hon Kelvin Ehiwarrior.