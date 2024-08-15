Edo, Ondo Guber Polls: NSA, IGP warn against election disruption as INEC calls for vigilance

By Tunde Opalana

Security agencies in the country have sent a red alert to would be violators of electoral process to perish the thought of disrupting the coming off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Both the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun sounded the note of warning on Wednesday at the quarterly meeting of the Inter- Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC, Abuja.

Ribadu, a co- chairman of ICCES who was represented by the Director of Internal Security in his office, Hassan Abdullahi said the nation’s security community will not tolerate from non- state actors particularly politicians and their agents, disruption of the governorship election in both states as well as other off- cycle polls.

The NSA who noted that governorship election campaigns in Edo State have begun in earnest with pockets of inter and intra-party squabbles coupled with the violent antecedents of some politicians and their supporters in the state, warned that “any attempt to undermine, interfere with, or disrupt the peaceful conduct of the polls would be viewed as an assault on the very essence of our democratic values.”

While reassuring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to peaceful election is unwavering, Ribadu warned that “those planning to disrupt the elections should not mistake the current administration’s commitment to peace for weakness.

“We will defend the integrity of the polls using every lawful means at our disposal, and anyone attempting to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections will face the full force of the law. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert and ready to swiftly and decisively deal with anyone trying to undermine the polls.”

He assured voters of credibility of their votes saying “you are encouraged to vote confidently, knowing that the government is standing with you and is determined to protect your voice. Your role in promptly reporting any suspicious activities or threats to the authorities is crucial. Together, our vigilance and unity will prevent any attempts to undermine the polls.”

The NSA also charged security forces and election officials that their dedication and integrity are crucial. “As the guardians of our democracy, you must ensure that every ballot is protected, every voter feels safe, and the sanctity of the election is upheld.”

On his own part, the Inspector General who was represented by the Commissioner in charge of Election , Lanre Ogunlowo promised that the Nigerian Police as the leading election security agency will adequately respond to any challenge pose by persons desirous of disrupting elections in both states.

He assured that the Nigeria Police has put in place all necessary measures to enable for violent- free poll and sanctity of the process.

He said “as a force, we are assuring the people of Edo and Ondo states and Nigerians in general of peaceful.election, voters should be rest assured that their votes will count”

“We also guarantee safety of observers , both foreign and domestic, journalists, INEC staff and ad- hoc officials, politics parties agents and every other officials to be involved in the election”.

In his welcome address, chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while welcoming representatives of security, intelligence, law enforcement and safety agencies, he expressed the Commission’s appreciation to all members of ICCES at national, state and local government levels.

“Your personnel have been supportive of all our activities during elections and the conduct of electoral activities such as the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo States,” he said.

As the main focus of the meeting centred around the forthcoming governorship elections in the two states, the chairman charged security agencies to be preemptive of violence asc electioneering campaigns by political parties are ongoing.

“This is usually a time of concern and anxiety about security as political parties canvass for votes. A peaceful campaign often heralds a peaceful election. I urge political parties, candidates and their supporters to maintain the peace as we approach the election day and beyond. Party and campaign spokespersons should tone down the negative rhetoric.

“For the security agencies, this is the time to be more vigilant. You should leave no stone unturned in dealing with any real or potential threat to the conduct of peaceful and transparent elections. Already, concerns have been expressed about the possibility of armed state and non-state actors disrupting the processes.

“With just 37 days to the Edo State governorship election and 93 days before voters in Ondo State go to the polls, we should continue to work together to ensure that the training of election officials, logistics for the movement of personnel and materials, polling and collation activities are not disrupted in any way.

“I must also add that in doing so, all your personnel should continue to abide by the code and conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty. We are again including copies of the document in your folders for this meeting. The same document is available on our website as well as the websites of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies,” said Prof. Yakubu.