Uchechi Emelonye, Flavour, Patoranking headline Lagos concert

UK-based Afrosoul sensation, Uchechi Emelonye is scheduled to perform at the annual IT ecosystem concert, ‘Celebrating You’, usually hosted by TD Africa, a development that would herald her first major performance in Nigeria since her professional music career started three years ago.

The concert which will have other Nigerian music stars like Flavour and Patoranking, will take place at Konga Place, Lekki Lagos on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The award-winning multi-instrumentalist who is fondly called Afrosoul Princess is full of enthusiasm about this opportunity to connect with her growing fan base, especially in Nigeria and has vowed to use it to entrench more to her roots.

According to her, “It would be so beautiful to physically connect with my fans in Nigeria. Since my music expedition, my Nigerians fans have been very supportive and I see this performance as a good opportunity to connect more with them. I am excited this is happening. I’m eagerly looking forward to that evening.”

With songs such as ‘Little Black Bird’, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, which won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England, 22-year-old Uchechi had unveiled, ‘Baby You’ in August 2023, after capping her efforts with a Law degree from Lancaster University, in the UK.

Uchechi jas been lauded for her dexterity in emotionalising her themes with lyrics and rhythm.