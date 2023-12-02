Heartbreaking: Comedian Mr Ibu undergoes second amputation, thigh cut off

Despite having one of his legs amputated a couple of weeks ago, it seems that popular actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu’s health, is in for a long journey towards full recovery as he, again; went under the knife this week; to amputate his thigh down.

Saturday Times reliable gathered that the health situation of the actor seems to be getting worse as the doctors said the only option for the second leg not to be affected is to do another surgery on his thigh.

This recent development is after his knee down was amputated. This will make it close to 10 surgeries, carried out on the actor since he came out on the social media to solicit for funds following his deteriorating health situation.

Nigerians have reached out to the comic actor with their donations as they also wished him speedy recovery. However, the over N300m donations according to his wife Stella Maris, seems to have caused rift in the actor’s immediate family, as his wife and the adopted daughter, Jasmine Chioma Okeke have been on each other’s throats over who should manage the funds.