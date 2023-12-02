COVID-19 forced me to lose weight, says Teni

Teniola Apata, aka Teni, has once again come out to clear the air on why she lost weight. She said she was strictly on a diet for two months and never went under the knife for any liposuction (weight loss surgery) as was being rumoured.

She made this clarification on the Zero Conditions Podcast, while answering questions on her weight loss. According to ‘Case’ crooner, if she had gone through surgery; she would have had a flat stomach by now.

Her words, “I went through a lot. I went through a lot of changes. I lost weight and some unfortunate fellows said I did surgery.

“If I did surgery my stomach will be flat. I wish, but I was scared. Surgery is not easy. It’s life threatening. It’s not easy to go under the knife. I was on a strict diet. Ask my managers. No carbs. I was on a strict diet for two months.

“But it taught me discipline. The mind is also a muscle. The way you flex your arms, discipline helps you flex your mind. It was not easy. Do you know what it means for me to take people out on dinner and I can’t eat what they are eating?

“I made the decision to lose weight after I had survived life-threatening COVID-19. I had COVID-19 twice; 2020 and 2021. So, in January 2022, after the COVID-19, I just said, ‘Omo, it’s time [to lose weight], she concluded.”