Truck driver in court over alleged dangerous driving

A truck driver, Aminu Ibrahim, 43, was on Thursday arraigned in an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, Osun, over alleged dangerous driving and disobedience to road safety ordinance.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Jacob Akintunde told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug 20. , at about 4:00 p.m , around Kings University area in Gbangan , Osun .

Akintunde alleged that the accused had driven a Howo Sinno truck with number plate MGR 589XA in a dangerous manner, and without any safety consciousness that could have led to the loss of lives and properties.

READ ALSO: Diaspora Voting Council lauds record $553m diaspora…

He said that the offence contravened section 18 of the criminal code cap 115 and 116, Vol.11, laws of Osun 2002.

The accused, whose house address was not provided, and had no legal representation, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr M. Olatunji, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in the like sum.

Olatunji said that the surety must be a civil servant on grade level 12, and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He further ordered such surety to provide evidence of tax payment and passport size photographs, attached with affidavit of means as part of the bail conditions.

The Magistrate adjourned until Sept. 24, for hearing.