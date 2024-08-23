Diaspora Voting Council lauds record $553m diaspora inflow, reiterates diaspora voting rights

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC) has commended the continued commitment of Nigerians in the Diaspora to the progress and development of their home country.

Recall that according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), remittances from Nigerians worldwide reached an unprecedented $553 million in July 2024, a remarkable 130 per cent increase from the corresponding period in 2023.

The Council in a statement by it’s Executive Secretary, Tolu Oluwatuyi, noted that: “This all-time high remittance figure highlights the crucial contribution of the Nigerian Diaspora to supporting the nation’s economy, particularly amidst ongoing foreign exchange reforms.”

READ ALSO: ‘Nigeria has concluded plans to cut ties with…

The acting Director of Corporate Communications of the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, had highlighted the significance of this achievement, noting that the July inflow represented the highest monthly total on record.

“This milestone reflects the commitment of Nigerians abroad to their country’s economic stability and growth, reinforcing their position as critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s development journey.

“Over the years, NDVC has continued to push for the passage of the Diaspora Voting Bill, while working with the executive and the legislature to consider this key initiative. If passed, the bill will allow all eligible Nigerians, regardless of their physical location, to participate in the democratic process.

“Last month, NDVC submitted its fine-tuned Diaspora Voting Bill to the National Assembly for consideration during the ongoing constitutional review process.

“Prince Ade Omole, Chairman of NDVC, praised the transformative initiatives implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, particularly the new policy measures introduced by the CBN.

“These measures, which include granting licenses to new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), implementing a willing buyer-willing seller model and enabling timely access to naira liquidity for IMTOs, have significantly enhanced liquidity in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market and made remittances more accessible and transparent, thereby contributing to the increase in Diaspora inflow,” the statement read.

“We are not merely sending money back home; we are active stakeholders in the Nigerian project, making significant investments in the nation’s future. It is time this contribution is acknowledged by granting voting rights to all eligible Nigerian citizens, regardless of where they reside,” Prince Omole was quoted as saying.

Oluwatuyi concluded that “the NDVC remains resolute in its mission to secure voting rights for the over 17 million Nigerians living abroad. The Council will continue to advocate for constitutional amendments allowing all eligible Nigerians to participate in the democratic process, irrespective of their physical location.”