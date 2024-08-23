Alleged N160,000 fraud lands 2 brothers in court

Two brothers – Oluwatoyin Nejo, 45, and Oworinde Nejo, 50, on Thursday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, over alleged N160,000 fraud.

The defendants, a mechanic and farmer respectively, of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of misdemeanour, assault and Advance Fee Fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 6, at about 12.00p.m. at Ode Erinje, Okitipupa Local Government area of the state.

Omoyeigha said that the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of N160,000 from the complainant, Modupe Akingboyei under the pretence of leasing a palm tree farmland to her.

He added that the defendants also assaulted the complainant when she asked for a refund of her money.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 419 and 351 Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Ajele, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each and one surety each in like sums.

Ajele said that the surety, who must reside within the court jurisdiction, should present evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 30, for further hearing.