The Divorced Women Market: Nigerian clerics react to a trend in Mauritania

BY ADA DIKE

In an African country, Mauritania, the number of divorce is high because of the preferential treatment given to divorced women there.

This was revealed in a video posted online by a film maker called Joe Hattab in his social media handle, “Discovery With Joe”.

The video showed that divorce in Mauritania is celebrated. In fact, there is a market called “The Divorced Women Market.”

He said the situation there is different from anywhere else in the world. “There are more men willing to marry divorced women than single women,” Joe said.

In a nutshell, divorced women in Mauritania have a higher chance of marriage than others.

READ ALSO: PMAN leadership visits Chinese Ambassador, calls for…

According to Joe, every Mauritanian woman who gets divorced comes to that market to sell all the furniture in her house. “Some women become traders there. An important note, a Mauritanian woman gets more desirable after they get divorced,” he explained further.

“Divorce is a sad occasion for you, but a happy occasion for us,” a divorced woman in that country happily opines.

It was revealed that a celebration is held when a woman is divorced.

The woman further explained that: “Divorce for us Moslems is normal. Divorce is a livelihood for us, marriage is also a livelihood for us.” This means, they don’t feel sad when they divorce because, to them, it’s a livelihood that reached an end. That’s the way they view it.

“If a woman gets divorced, she starts trading (buying and selling) and improves her situation, so divorce is not a problem for her,” the woman added.

They do not feel embarrassed after divorce because they believe it’s a livelihood, they reached an end. In fact, it is a custom and tradition to them.

“Here we call it livelihood. Livelihood to us means a relationship that is over. Then someone else comes and the woman marries again. When a woman gets divorced, she gets many marriage proposals and offers, and then, she remarries someone. He may spend a long time with her or he can leave in a short time.

This is the Mauritanian woman, after divorced, it was gathered that, she becomes more desirable, because she becomes more beautiful and more experienced. When someone leaves her, someone comes in, appreciates her more than her ex husband. Her new husband takes care of her more than her ex husband.

Joe asks: “Does this encourage divorce?” The divorced woman speaks further, “Yes, it encourages divorce. The new husband handles her responsibility and the responsibility of her children.

“Mauritanian women are very strong. No deferred dower, so the woman owns everything in the house.

“They have a large and prominent roles in Mauritanian society. They are literally the mistress of the house. It’s even stronger evident with decision making centres in the parliament and the ministries,” she added.

In Nigeria, what a woman gets after divorce depends on the outcome of the divorce case in the Court of Law, but for the ones that didn’t follow court process, the customs and traditions of the ethnic group they belong determine how they will share their property after divorce.

In the United States of America, women get half of the property after divorce, and this started in early 1950s.

Why should acquiring property warrant divorcing one’s husband without any issues?

An anonymous woman advises: “Regarding the issue of human dignity, follow the steps of Pophet Muhammed and look at the way he treated his wives. Follow that approach.”

Reacting to the story, a devout Moslem, Asif Quazi, said divorce is an unfortunate thing, and not something to celebrate. “We agree that it should not be stigmatised, but it’s an undesirable outcome for a marriage. Islam promotes strong and stable family bonds,” Quazi explained.

“It’s satanic and barbaric,” says Evang. Sunny James.

The founder of Salpraise World Outreach Ministries, Abuja, described the practice as a very awkward custom where they lack the fear of God.

“Where there is no fear of God, you will see all kinds of things in the name of customs and traditions. There are customs that are good, but this one is slavery which some women are using to dehumanize others.

“It is very bad. That is extortion and stealing by tricks. Why should a woman divorce her husband to sell his property. This is barbaric!

“God said He hates divorce. It’s stated in Malachi chapter 2 verse16.

“Also, in Matthew Chapter five verse 31 and 32, Jesus Christ said: “It hath been said, whosoever shall put away his wife, let him give her a writing of divorcement: But I say unto you, that whosoever shall put away his wife, saving for the cause of fornication, causeth her to commit adultery: and whosoever shall marry her that is divorced committeth adultery.”

“Bible also said what God has joined together, let no man put asunder.

“These are the ordinances of God. There are reasons why people put away their spouses, even some pastors too, but that a discussion for another day.

“In summary, where there is no immoral act, husband and wife need to love themselves and move ahead,”James said.

He emphasized further that, there must be a cause for divorce but if there’s no cause, that means the person is breaking the law.

Quote

When a woman gets divorced, she gets many marriage proposals and offers, and then, she remarries someone. He may spend a long time with her or he can leave in a short time.