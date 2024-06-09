Customs CG raise concerns over smear campaign on record of Service

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, has raised concerns over his record of Service, saying those involved are on a path of smear campaign to tarnish his image and records

In a media enquiry, Adeniyi denied any irregularities in his records, stating he has nothing to hide and attributing the allegations to individuals aiming to distract him from his duties. He emphasized his rise to the top of his career through hard work, dedication, and an unblemished record of service, asserting that fighting corruption often attracts such challenges.

Adeniyi affirmed his commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for strengthening the economy, stating, “I want to assure you that I will not be distracted at all.”

Documents reviewed show that he did not carry forward his years of service from the NRC when documenting for the Customs job. Critics claimed he should have retired based on reaching the retirement age and years of service threshold. According to these documents, Adeniyi was born on January 19, 1964, and turned 60 on January 19, 2024, thus reaching the mandatory retirement age.

Additional documents showed that after graduating from Modakeke High School in 1979, Adeniyi joined the NRC in 1981 as a casual worker.

He later pursued further studies, graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in International Relations in 1988 before joining the NCS in 1990. He furthered his education with a Master of Arts in Communication Science from the Universitaire Svizzera D’Italiana (USI) in Lugano, Switzerland, in 2013.

A summary of Adeniyi’s career highlighted his extensive experience in Customs administration, including strategic and operational roles. He is known for his deep understanding of international trade, customs regulations, and his leadership skills, which have been crucial in his role.

His notable achievements include thwarting an attempt to smuggle $8.07 million out of the country in February 2020, earning the admiration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Tinubu appointed Adeniyi as the Acting Comptroller-General of the NCS on June 19, 2023, alongside other service chiefs. Adeniyi succeeded Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) and was confirmed as the substantive Comptroller-General on October 20, 2023.

Adeniyi’s career spans over three decades with the NCS, where he has served in various capacities, including as the longest-serving National Public Relations Officer and Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College in Abuja.