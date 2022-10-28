Terror alert: IGP assures security, releases emergency numbers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in concert with other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all residents within the country.

This is even as the United States on Thursday ordered its non-emergency diplomatic staff and their families to leave Abuja, citing a “heightened risk of terrorist attacks.”

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also on Thursday advised British nationals against non-essential travels to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja over threats of possible terrorist attack.

The IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the safety of all Nigerians while charging all strategic police managers in charge of police commands and tactical formations within the country to beef up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in the FCT, Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed in a Thursday night statement.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy remarries

Adejobi said: “He similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls.

“Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

“The IG therefore allays the fear of residents in the FCT and admonishes them to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements as all hands are on deck to nip any security threat in the bud and respond to distress calls promptly.”

Baba similarly reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police to eliminating all threats, as well as protection of lives and property of all residents of the country.

Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday ordered its non-emergency diplomatic staff and their families to leave Abuja, citing a “heightened risk of terrorist attacks.”

The US State Department did not specify the threat, but its country summary for Nigeria warns that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” targeting malls, markets, hotels, restaurants, bars or schools.

The latest US security move comes after the embassy on Sunday urged Americans to limit their movements due to an “elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja” — a warning repeated by Britain, Canada and Australia.

“The Travel Advisory for Nigeria has been updated due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Abuja,” the US statement said.

“We recommend U.S. citizens do not travel to Abuja at this time.

“In addition, on October 27, 2022, the Department ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks, following on the October 25 authorization of departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“U.S. citizens should consider departing Abuja using available commercial options. U.S. citizens who wish to depart but are unable to secure commercial options to do so can contact the U.S. Consulate in Lagos at LagosFM@state.gov for assistance.

“The U.S. Embassy Abuja is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Abuja. The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. U.S. Citizens in Nigeria who require assistance should contact LagosACS@state.gov or +234 1 460 3410.”

Also, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has advised British nationals against non-essential travels to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja over threats of possible terrorist attack.

The Updated FCDO’s travel Advisory of Oct. 26 was made available to newsmen by the British High Commission in Abuja on Thursday.

The British High Commission in Abuja stated that it remained open for essential services.

The advisory states: “The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice on 26 October to British nationals.

“The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.

“FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad.

“Other states in Nigeria where we advise against all but essential travel include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“For more information about the FCDO’s travel Advice for Nigeria, visit: Nigeria travel advice – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

“You can stay up to date with the latest changes to our travel advice for Nigeria by signing up to our email travel advice alerts here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/about-foreign-commonwealth-development-office-travel-advice”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...