Southern Senators Forum congratulates Okpebholo

By Haruna Salami

The Nigerian Southern Senators Forum has extended its heartfelt congratulations to one of its distinguished members, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his successful election as the Executive Governor-Elect of Edo State in the just-concluded election held on September 21, 2024.

In their congratulatory message personally signed by it’s Chairman, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, Lagos East, the forum commended Senator Okpebholo for his exemplary leadership qualities and dedication to the service of his people. They noted that his victory is a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Edo State have in his vision, capabilities, and commitment to good governance.

The forum expressed optimism that Senator Okpebholo’s tenure as governor will usher in a new era of progress and development for Edo State, given his track record of service in the Senate and his understanding of the challenges facing the state. They also pledged their support and cooperation, urging the newly elected governor to continue working for the betterment of Edo State and Nigeria at large.

READ ALSO: BoI management can Jump-start economy – APC Chieftain

The Forum wished Senator Okpebholo success in his new role and prayed for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance as he embarks on this important leadership journey.