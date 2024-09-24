Buhari congratulates Okpebholo, urges seamless transition of power in Edo

By Tunde Opalana

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress and the party’s governor-elect in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo for winning last Saturday’s election.

Buhari, in a statement on Monday by his media adviser, Garba Shehu, described the victory as “prized, historic electoral victory”.

The former president called for a full cooperation between the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki and the incoming APC administration.

He said “I hope that both leaders of the incoming administration and the party that lost would work together to strengthen democracy and maintain the trajectory of the state’s development.

“Congratulations to the APC and the election winner, Senator Monday Okpebholo on the historic electoral victory and my warmest wishes for a new lease of life for Edo State and its people.

“I commend law enforcement agencies for the efforts that they put in ensuring a peaceful election and the multitude of election officials who strive to improve their act with each election.

“I pray that Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, will continue to achieve remarkable progress under democracy.”