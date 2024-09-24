Oyetola @ 70: Committee rolls out events

…Over 4,000 people to benefit from medical outreach, distribution of food items, others

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

As part of the events in the commemoration of the 70th birthday anniversary of a former Osun State governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, its organising committee has rolled out series of events to celebrate the political icon on Sunday, September 29th.

Addressing the media at a special press conference held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, the Chairman of the Committee and immediate-past Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, disclosed that the committee had embraced a low-key approach, as part of the unique style of the celebration, “in line with the celebrant’s belief and attribute of injection of moderation to all his endeavours.”

According to Owoeye, there would be a four-day medical outreach to treat the vulnerable and the needy, beginning from Osogbo, on Tuesday, 24th September, at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office at 9:00 a.m., while the medical outreach train would move to Geriatric Centre, Ilesa on Wednesday 25th, September, starting from 9:00 a.m.

READ ALSO: BoI management can Jump-start economy – APC Chieftain

He explained further that the people of Iwo would have the opportunity to patronise the medical outreach programme on Thursday, 26th September, at Oluwo’s palace square by 9:00 a.m., while it would be the turn of the people of Iragbiji to have access to the medical outreach on Friday, 26th September, at the Aragbiji Palace Square, Iragbiji, with the climax of the programme with surgery on Saturday, 28th September, at Geriatric Centre, Ilesa.

Owoeye revealed that there would be distribution of raw food items to the less-privileged members of the society at selected mosques, churches and other accredited centres across the state on Friday, 27th September and Sunday 28th September.

He added that the 70th birthday celebration anniversary grand finale would hold in Iragbiji with a lecture and prayer session at the Iragbiji residence of the minister.

While extolling the virtues of the celebrant, the committee averred that the erstwhile governor had paid his dues as a seasoned professional cum politician whose indelible imprints could not be overemphasised.

“No doubt, the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has proved his mettle as a successful entrepreneur and board room guru specifically in the field of insurance and actuarial science.

“He has invested his God-given endowments in the advancement of this state in different capacities; and as one of the illustrious sons of our dear state, he has been paying his dues for the transformation of the state and beyond.

“We decided to roll out the drums and celebrate with moderation our iconic leader, a financial engineer and a tested manager of man and resources as exemplified in both his private and public offices as former Chief of Staff in the state, former state governor, current minister who had earlier proved his mettle as a successful entrepreneur and board room guru specifically in the field of insurance and actuarial science.

“We decided to embrace a low-key approach in our unique style of the celebration of our role model in line with his belief and attribute of injection of moderation to all his endeavours be it out or in the government which is a rare quality that could only be demonstrated by a perpetual man of discipline.

“It is not for fun that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the governorship election that was held in Edo State on Saturday that coincided with the period of the birthday of our boss; rather, it was spiritually effected in order to make an undeniable statement that everything having to do with the Iragbiji-born manager of man and resources is symptomatic of a good luck.

“We are going to start IIerioluwa free medical outreach on Tuesday, 24th September, in Osogbo at Tinubu Shettima Campaign Office by 9:00 a.m. Also, on Wednesday, 25th September, the medical outreach will begin by 9:00 a.m. at Geriatric Centre Ilesa.

“On Thursday, 26th September, by 9:00 a.m., the medical team will be hosted by the good people of Iwo at the Oluwo’s Palace, Iwo.

“Finally, on Friday, 27th September, the team will move to Aragbiji Palace Square, Iragbiji, while the outreach will climax with free surgery on Saturday, 28th September at designated medical facility for selected patients,” he said.