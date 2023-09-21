Sen Binos supports institution of higher learning with 71 computers in Adamawa

By Tom Garba

Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe of the Adamawa south senatorial district has donated seventy one (71) units of HP computers to the three (3) tertiary institutions domiciled in his senatorial district

Distributing the computers to various heads of the institutions at a brief ceremony in Mayo-belwa local government area, Mrs Victoria Bilkisu Abubakar, Managing Director/CEO of ALKAF Global Resources Limited announced that the gesture was facilitated by Senator Yaroe with a view to support information technology advancement in the zone .

Mrs Abubakar said that, the idea was conceived a year ago when it was noticed that during online registration for examinations or digital related issues crops up, then students and others in need from the constituency must have to travel to Yola,the state capital for such considerations.

Abubakar noted that the Senator Yaroe immediately engaged her firm to supply the latest version of HP computers worth millions of Naira for onward distribution to the benefiting institutions including; College of Healths Technology Mayo-belwa,College of Agriculture Ganye, and State Polytechnic Yola,Numan campus respectively.

In his remarks at the occasion, Senator Yaroe said that the whole concept was to support the students and institutions in his Senatorial Zone to catch up with the rapid global trends in the ICT advancement.

Senator Yaroe noted that he personally visited all the three institutions and observed that they were lacking in the information technology learning atmosphere which is now believe to be a driving force in the scheme of things world over.

He explained that part of his commitment to uplift his constituents in ICT advancement,a skill acquisition centre is under construction already in Numan noting that, a standard ICT hall (Centre) is among the areas to be giving top priority as an empowerment tool to his constituents especially students.

He however, charged the administrators of the tertiary institutions to ensure absolute and judicious use of the computers so that the students and teachers can improve their academic capabilities in digital related activities.

In their separate responses,Hayatu Stephen Augustine of State Polytechnic Yola,Numan campus,Ahmad Usman,Provost, College of Healths Technology.Mayo-belwa and Provost College of Agriculture Ganye, Engineer Hussaini Danjuma Idris expressed gratitude to the Senator Yaroe for the opportunity accorded their colleges to be reconnected with the global again.

They pledged to ensure that the computers are put in use judiciously as expected of them promising to inculcate total maintenance culture so that they can be durable for long time to come.

Our correspondent in Yola reported that, state polytechnic Yola,Numan Campus received thirty one (31)units while the remaining two colleges got twenty (20) sets of the computers each accordingly.

