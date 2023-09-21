Tinubu committed to economy revival, tackling insecurity – Deputy Senate President

…hosts Sharia Council, JIBWIS,

By Tunde Opalana

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has assured the Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria (SCSN) and Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’iqamatus Sunah (JIBWIS) of the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revive the economy and address the insecurity in the country.

Senator Barau spoke when he hosted the leadership of SCSN and JIBWIS – Kano State chapter separately at the National Assembly.

The Muslim leaders had expressed concerns over the country’s economy and security challenges.

‘’ President Tinubu is committed and working hard to address the insecurity in the country. He has been on the issue since he assumed office. He is also focused on the revival of the economy to create employment opportunities for our youths. If people get employed, the security situation will improve.

‘’ The global system of employment has changed. We have passed the level where the government alone will provide employment. This is why the government is working hard to provide infrastructure for businesses to thrive so that the private sector can flourish and provide employment opportunities for the citizens,’’ he was quoted in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Mudashir.

Describing the clerics as the backbone of the society, he commended them for always drawing the attention of the government to issues in the country.

Earlier, in his address, the Kano State Chairman of JIBWIS, Professor Abdullahi Sale Pakistan, urged the federal government to address what he called, ‘’ growing hardship in the country.’’ He appealed to the government to intensify efforts at revving the economy and providing employment in the country.

During their visit, the members of the Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria (SCSN), led by the Vice President, Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, said the removal of fuel subsidy has ballooned the poverty in the country. They appealed to the government to come up with ‘’ a genuine means to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.’’

