Kano election: Oguntoyinbo expresses confidence in Appeal Court, says tribunal’s judgement a joke

ByStephen Gbadamosi

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has described the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal that nullified the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf as governor of Kano State as a huge joke and a pure miscarriage of justice.

The NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State in the last governorship election said the judgement could not stand the test of time, as “t will be upturned by the Court of Appeal.”

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Thursday, Oguntoyinbo said the tribunal’s judgement was nothing but a miscarriage of justice.

“The judgment is a huge joke. Abba Yusuf was given the mandate to govern Kano State by the people of the state willingly; and it is only the people that can withdraw such mandate from him. The will of people will prevail at the end of the day.

“The reported judgment nullified the free, credible and globally acclaimed fair election of our governorship candidate, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, and brazenly awarded the election to the APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

“The tribunal arrived at this unjust judgment by unfairly subtracting 165,663 votes from the governor’s tally, in order to enable it unfairly award the election result to the candidate of the ruling APC.

“In doing so, the tribunal obviously affirms its belief that the vote tally of the APC candidate was sacrosanct.

“Our party, the NNPP, has about 26 members in the House of Assembly, while APC has 14. Their elections were conducted on the same day with the governorship election.

“The party won in almost all the local government areas of the state. So, where has the tribunal derive the victory it gave the APC candidate?” he queried.

The NNPP candidate called on the people of Kano and Nigerians in general to remain calm and be law abiding, saying the judgment would be reversed at the Court of Appeal.

He also called on Governor Abba Yusuf to be calm and continue with “his good works,” saying the people of Kano State were solidly behind him.

Ajadi said NNPP, as a party, was not disturbed by the judgment, “because everybody is aware that NNPP is the leading political party in Kano and the judgment is temporary.”

He expressed his support to the leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, and praised him for the mature way he had been piloting the affairs of the party.

