Urban Planning Laws: Institute tasks NASS over amendment

By Tom Okpe

To meet current realities, President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planers, Nathaniel Atebije has urged the National Assembly, (NASS) to amend the Urban and Regional Planning Act and other related laws.

Atebije made the call during a courtesy call on Rep Awaji-inombek Abiante, Chairman, House Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planing in Abuja, National Assembly on Thursday.

He noted that there was need to update the Act to meet current demands and move urban planing matters to the concurrent list.

He said: “Present a bill to amend areas of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law that do not have sufficient provisions for effective enforcement, and set up structures particularly, National Urban and Regional Planning Commission.

“This is to provide and implement national and regional development plans with a view to harmonizing and efficiently, harness resources of each geo-political zone and a national development framework.

“This will make the law more contemporary, particularly with the possibility of putting physical planning matters on the concurrent list in the Constitution.

“Amend the law that established the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria with a view to addressing the lacuna which some members of the council are taking undue and dangerous advantage of abuse.

“Update and formalize adoption of the ‘Nigerian Building Code’ for effective implementation,” he said.

He tasked the committee on collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to facilitate the completion and adoption of the ‘Revised National Urban Development’ policy.

He also said the Committee should make moves for the adoption of the National Physical Planning Standards which the ministry and other stakeholders have been working on, for the past two years.

The President however, recommended setting up of relevant institutions at all levels of government to effectively, implement across the country and facilitate massive recruitment of professional town planners to meet up with the glaring deficit.

The President announced October 24 as the date for the 2023 annual national conference of the institute which will hold in Asaba, urging legislators and the general public, to attend.

In his response, Chairman of the Committee, Abiante said the committee was willing to collaborate with the institute for effective urban development across the country.

“The job of the institute and town planners is so important to the security of the country and would also ensure effective emergency responses.

“As lawmakers, they were elected to ensure security of lives and properties through lawmaking and representation, and our doors are always opened.”

Abiante pledged the committee’s commitment to amendment of laws and making of new laws for effective urban planing, charging the institute to make proper presentation to the committee and seek input of other stakeholders in the process for easy implementation of the laws, when passed.

