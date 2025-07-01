Thembi Portia Shilenge graces Crypto Content Creator Campus in Dubai

Thembi Portia Shilenge, an accomplished shed South African crypto educator, trader, and CEO of Crypto Dimensions, attended the prestigious Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCCampus) held at the W Hotel Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. This exclusive gathering brought together top global crypto exchanges, content creators, influential traders (whales), and leading voices in Web3.

Thembi Shilenge was sponsored by Bybit, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, as part of their VIP trader program. Her participation highlighted her continued leadership and influence in the crypto space, especially through her educational platform, Crypto Dimensions.

The CCCCampus ran from 8–10 November 2024, and featured an impressive lineup of speakers, masterclasses, and networking opportunities.

Among the high-profile names present were Randi Zuckerberg (Web3 investor and former Facebook executive), Zach King (viral content creator), Nick Tran (former Global Head of Marketing at TikTok), Katie Penn (YouTube partnerships and Web3 lead) and Humphrey Yang (financial educator and content creator)

Attendees took part in Workshops on storytelling, brand monetization, and platform growth,vStrategy sessions with TikTok, YouTube, and X (Twitter) teams, Industry panel discussions with Web3 CEOs and marketing execs and high-stakes Hacker House Challenge, where creators competed for a $90,000 prize pool

As the CEO of Crypto Dimensions, Thembi engaged in exclusive closed-door sessions designed for top-tier creators and traders. These sessions included behind-the-scenes looks into future platform updates, partnership opportunities, and creator monetization tools.

She also participated in the Hacker House Challenge, collaborating with creators from across the globe to develop crypto content that educates, inspires, and converts.

Beyond content, the event allowed Thembi to connect directly with fellow influencers, brand executives, and exchange leaders — building powerful networks that extend beyond borders.

With the success of the Dubai edition, CCCCampus is set to expand globally. Upcoming event include CCCCampus Lisbon – November 2025.

These future campuses will continue the mission of empowering crypto creators, building cross-platform partnerships, and accelerating blockchain adoption through content.

As one of the early attendees, Thembi’s presence helped lay the foundation for what’s shaping up to be a global movement in the Web3 creator economy.

Thembi Shilenge is a South African crypto content creator, financial market analyst, and founder of Crypto Dimensions, a platform committed to financial education, empowerment, and community-driven learning. With over 7 years of experience in crypto and trading, she continues to be a leading voice in helping people understand and leverage blockchain technology for real-world impact.