Health Workers’ Union lauds Tinubu for approving CONHESS implementation

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has received commendation from the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), for approving the implementation of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers.

The acting National President of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Kabiru Minjibir hailed President Tinubu while speaking at the 49th National Executive Council Meeting of the Union in Abuja.

While noting that the salary adjustment takes effect from June 2023, Minijibir urged President Tinubu to also accede to other demands, causing dissaffection within the health sector in order to guarantee industrial peace at all times.

It could be recalled that the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, (NSWIC), in a circular dated July 25, 2023, and signed by signed by he lr Chairman, Ekpo Nta, had reviewed the consolidated health salary structure, CONHESS, for health professionals including the payment of N25,000 accoutrement allowance to medical and dental doctors in the federal public service.

‘’The new salary table is attached as Annex 1. 3. All enquiries concerning this circular should be directed to the National salaries, incomes and wages commission,’’ the salary review circular read.

Commending the Federal Government, MHWUN said, “This conglomerate under the leadership of our Union has embarked on many struggles with the federal government on many issues.

“Among these issues was government failure to address our flagship agitation for CONHESS adjustment, this issue led JOHESU to embark on a one week strike action which later attracted the attention of his excellency, President Bola Tinubu.

“The good news is that, the adjustment of CONHESS table has finally received approval of the President, effective June 2023”.

The Ag MHWUN President also commented on the state of the nation, saying the country is faced with challenges of banditry, kidnapping, oil bunkering, illegal mining and agitation for sucession from various parts of the country paralyzing social and economic activities.

Lamenting the situation, he said, “hardly any day goes by without one negative news or the other. Painfully, all the assurances from the successive government have not manifested to any meaningful outcome, leaving citizens to the mercy of the dreaded non state actors”.

On the controversies arising from the fuel subsidy removal policy, former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba said the only option open to the incumbent government was local production of crude in indigenous refineries, noting that the crisis would remain on ground irrespective of any interventions or palliatives.

He said the concept of democracy is to bring prosperity to the people, stressing that even the little interventions in terms of palliatives, not many governors have been able to implement it effectively.

His words, “As a union fighting for the cause of our members, we must build a strong financial base to be able to defend workers right. What we see now in the world of work is a dissatisfied workforce, no worker can boast that his or her salary can last for 30 days.

“Democracy must bring prosperity to the people, talking about palliatives, not more than 10 percent of the governors are utilising the money effectively. I believe that there should be a template for the distribution of these palliatives.

“Talking about our present predicament as a nation, the best way out is refining our own crude here at home because we can determine how we use it or price it”.

