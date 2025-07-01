Wike recovers 7,000 hectares from UniAbuja, slams illegal land grabbing

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the University of Abuja of illegal land grabbing, revealing that his administration has recovered 7,000 hectares of land allegedly encroached upon by the institution in Giri District.

Speaking yesterday, during the commissioning of newly constructed access roads in the area, Wike said the University had grabbed 11,000 hectares of land without any formal documentation.

“The University on their own grabbed 11,000 hectares. I said that will not happen. No document, nothing. You see them fencing everywhere, and before you know it, they would have gone to sell our land,” he said.

The Minister stated that only 4,000 hectares will be retained for the University’s use, while the remaining 7,000 hectares will be reclaimed and reallocated for public development.

“So I’ve told the Director of Lands and the other relevant agencies to carve out 4,000 hectares and give to the University. The other ones would be reallocated because we are going to provide the roads here, and that is the true situation,” Wike said.

While condemning what he described as unauthorized land fencing by the University, warning that such practices undermine the planning and development of the FCT, he assured that Giri District is now a priority for development, especially with the completion of the access roads, which he said would catalyze infrastructural growth and attract investment.

“We cannot allow people. You just wake up in the morning, all you see is fencing all over, no document, nothing. That is not the way we are supposed to work.

“This district, like the Executive Secretary has said, we’re going to have most institutions like the University, like the EFCC Academy, and other institutions that are supposed to be here,” he said.

Speaking further, Wike noted that the access road project had to be included in a supplementary budget due to its strategic importance, commending the National Assembly for approving the funding.

“I know this particular road had to go through supplementary budgets. When we knew the importance that, look, if we don’t do it now, it will be a problem for us,” he added.

He applauded the contractor, Levante, for delivering quality work within schedule, saying he had visited the project site at least six times to ensure progress.

“They did a quality job and finished it on time. I want to commend the management and staff of the Levante for keeping to the promise you made,” Wike said.

The Minister used the opportunity to woo the National Assembly, saying his administration was ready to allocate land for legislative institutions to ease future budgetary support.

Furthermore, he said that the construction of roads in Giri had removed a major barrier to the takeoff of the EFCC Academy and would now enable the agency to develop its permanent site.

“If the National Assembly want to have their own institution, we are ready to partner with you to give National Assembly so that the budget can be approved as easily as possible.

“EFCC will be the first beneficiary, like the chairman said, they will start the academy immediately because now they have access roads,” he said.

According to him, many challenges of land development in the FCT are linked to the lack of basic infrastructure, even as he pledged that the FCT Administration would ensure that facilities are provided to encourage landowners and institutions to develop their plots.

The commissioning marked the 13th project commissioned by Wike within 20 days, with the Minister reaffirming his commitment to infrastructural transformation in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.