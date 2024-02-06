Sectoral Debates: HoR commences policy brief series for 2024

..to feature CBN Gov, FIRS others

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives is set to commence the second edition of its Sectoral Debates/Dialogue, as part of its periodic Policy Brief Series.

This edition of the Dialogue billed for the financial sector is scheduled to feature key stakeholders in the sector such as the Minister of Finance, Minister of Budget and Planning, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue, (FIRS) scheduled to take up on Tuesday, 6th February, 2024.

Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, confirmed this yesterday in a communication titled: ‘Notice of Sectoral Debates with Financial Sector Stakeholders,’ which notified Honourable Members of the Dialogue, while encouraging them to prepare contributions that will enrich the quality of the debates.

According to Rep Akin Rotimi, House Spokesman/Chairman, House Committee on Media & Public Affairs, the outlined Agenda is: ‘Strengthening Good Governance of the People’s House Legislative Agenda,’ the series forms part of initiatives by the Rep Abbas Tajudeen-led House to promote transparency and accountability in Government operations.

READ ALSO: Ugandan parliamentarians demand bigger, longer condoms

“The Debates Series also has ‘strengthening of legislative oversight of key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government,’ as well as the promotion of smooth legislative-executive relationships for good governance’ as its objectives.”

Upon resumption of plenary for the year, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Abbas Tajudeen, had noted that the state of the economy is of grave concern to the House, while stressing that the country is grappling with numerous hurdles, impeding our growth trajectory.

“This engagement will assess the nation’s readiness to mobilise the necessary financial resources for implementing the budget,” the Speaker remarked.

Speaker Abbas further underscored need for the legislative arm to align efforts with the executive arm towards ensuring that its initiatives are effectively, implemented and yield tangible results for every Nigerian.

“Intention of the People’s House, is to contribute to the promotion of sustainable economic growth.”

The policy brief series commenced on November 21, 2023 with the Security sector, while subsequent editions are expected to focus on other sectors such as Power, Agriculture and other, so as to provide lawmakers the opportunity to ask questions on areas requiring legislative interventions.