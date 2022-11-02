PMAN laments high rising cost of raw materials for production

By Joy Obakeye

The Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has lamented over the high rising cost of raw materials and packaging inputs required for production.

The chairman of PMAN, Mr Ambolu Babatunde disclosed this at the PMAN Nigeria 2022 coating show tagged, ‘Maximising the opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area in a post-COVID-19 era” in Lagos.

He explained that the industry is still struggling with the effects of the shutdowns in 2020. “We urge the government to come to our aid by coming up with policies and programmes that will stimulate activities in the paints industry in particular and the manufacturing sector in general.”

“They have also made the business environment unfavourable and unattractive to investors. With these challenges, our products will be uncompetitive when the African single market eventually takes off,” he said.

He, however, assured paints users in the country and Africa that PMAN is committed to transiting to the reformulation/production of lead-free paints for a healthy environment even as monitoring and enforcement are billed to commence soon, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

