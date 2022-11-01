Kwankwaso unveils campaign manifesto

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday, unveiled his campaign manifesto for the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kano State unveiled the policy document in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Speaking during the unveiling, Kwankwaso pledged to mop up the 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria if elected as the next President in 2023.

He promised to make the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examination Council (NECO) free for all Nigerian students if elected as the next President.

The former Minister of Interior said aside from ensuring free examination forms, he would ensure that JAMB results under his government have a lifespan of four years.

The document said, “Examination bodies are service agencies that facilitate access to higher education and training for our teaming young population.

“For our administration, no Nigerian child shall be denied the Opportunity to write WAEC, NECO, JAMB, etc., because of their inability to pay exorbitant registration/examination fees.

These examinations shall be free and all application forms for admission into Tertiary Education Institutions shall also be free, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“These examination bodies will be adequately funded by the kwankwaso administration.

“The notion that matriculation examination in Nigeria expires after one year will be stopped forthwith. JAMB results under the Kwankwaso government will have a lifespan of four years and TEIs will be required to accept these results for the purposes of admission.”

