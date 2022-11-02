Lagos to boost youth entrepreneurship for economic development

By Joy Obakeye

The Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr Lola Akande, has said the state government will continue to strengthen youth entrepreneurship, for economic diversification.

She disclosed this to journalists during a press conference on the maiden edition of Lagos Island Business Connect Fair 2022, recently.

According to her, the state government always collaborates with stakeholders to align with the Federal Government’s policy on diversification of the economy from the focus on oil to non-oil export.

“This is why the government is organising the maiden edition of Lagos Island Business Connect Fair 2022, to diversify the economy, through youth entrepreneurship.

She said the fair, themed: “Edu-Social for Entrepreneurs in Lagos Island & Lagos State towards Social Economic Empowerment,” is a one-of-a-kind event, scheduled for November 24th to 27th.

Akande said the well-thought-out fair bore direct relevance to the clarion call of Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of transforming and positioning the state for the 21st Century Economy.

“LI-BIZ-FAIR is designed to encourage the promotion of business and social enterprise among entrepreneurs – particularly the youths.

“It will create opportunities to identify comparative advantages present in Lagos Island and strengthen bottom-up growth for continuous business interaction and socio-economic security.

“It will also provide training opportunities for MSMEs in business education, networking and leadership qualities during the master class sessions.

“We also consider the fair quite important, because while it focuses on all MSMEs in Lagos Island in particular and Lagos State/Nigeria in general, it is giving special attention to youth entrepreneurs,” she said.

The Commissioner said at various times, the Nigerian MSMEs, especially the youths had been advised not to let lack of finance impede their ability to build successful businesses, create wealth and contribute their quota to society.

She said the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had provided social economic empowerment and interventions in various ways for the MSMEs, of which the state’s teeming youth formed a major part.

It will create opportunities to identify comparative advantages present in Lagos Island and strengthen bottom-up growth for continuous business interaction and socio-economic security.

Also speaking, the co-Founder, of Lagos Island Connect (LIC), which initiated the Fair, Mrs Yemi Ransome-Kuti, said the fair is designed to meet both the present and future needs of businesses and the youth population in the Lagos Island Area in particular and Lagos State at large.

Ransome-Kuti said the fair aims to provide Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and artisans in Lagos Island with business education and networking opportunities to learn effective, professional organisational styles and leadership qualities.

She commended the Lagos State Government for the great support it was providing MSMEs and for supporting the fair, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is doing very well to empower the MSMEs but most of the young businesses are not aware.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso unveils campaign manifesto

“So, this event will provide an opportunity for such businesses to further gain access to the market and tap from the numerous opportunities being provided by the State Government,” Ransome-Kuti said.

She said the aim was to replicate the fair in the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...