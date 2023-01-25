PDP members petition Ayu, wants Senator Danjuma Laah suspended

…accuse Kaduna South lawmaker of anti- party activities

By Tunde Opalana

Crisis is brewing in Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as some members in Kaduna South Senatorial District petitioned the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu demanding suspension of senator representing the district , Danjuma Laah, for anti party activities.

The members under the aegis of Conference of Concern Members of the PDP in a letter addressed to the national chairman, asked that Laah who is the Deputy Senate Minority Whip, be sanctioned for working against the interest of the PDP in the state by colluding with the candidates of other political parties to subvert chances of PDP candidates in the senatorial district.

The members in the letter jointly signed by Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Akwantas, Convener and Mallam Gambo Magaji Omo, Secretary, noted that “We feel very disturbed that the same Senator, who was given the opportunity to represent our Senatorial District at the National Assembly for two consecutive terms under our party, has been engaged in a number of anti-party activities, thereby undermining efforts being put in place by party members to win the 2023 election.

“Since losing the primary election, Senator Laah has stayed away from every activity geared towards mobilizing support for the party to win all elective positions, instead, the Senator has verbally directed his followers to work for candidates of other political parties in the State.

“For example, the Senator has vowed to work against the Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and candidate of the party in his own Kaura federal constituency, Hon. Gideon Lucas Gwani. The Senator and his followers have been working for the Candidate of the APC in the constituency. This Mr. Chairman, is frustrating the efforts of party loyalists.

“Secondly, the Senator is in secret alliance with the Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party to work against the Senatorial Candidate of the PDP. He has also given verbal instructions to his followers to support the Governorship Candidate of the APC in Kaduna State.

“The Senator has also distanced himself from all activities of the party geared towards galvanising support for the party’s candidates in the Senatorial District.

“He doesn’t attend party meetings called by the leadership of the party at the State and Zonal levels; absconded from the local governments consultative tour in the zone and even his local government, and rebranded the campaign vehicles he used before the primaries and excluded pictures of all other candidates in the state except that of the presidential candidate and his vice.”

Asking the party to call Senator Laah to order, the petitioners said “we feel it is expedient to write you to call Senator Danjuma Laah to order as well as prevail on him to disembark on his political journey to Golgotha. He can’t remain the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate and still be working against the candidates of the same party that keeps him in that position.”

The group said they are compelled to write just “to put the party leadership on notice and for possible sanctions to be meted out in line with the constitution of the PDP.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Presidential Candidate of the PDP , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Kaduna State PDP Chairman, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat.

