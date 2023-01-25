I rewarded your loyalty with Okowa’s choice as running mate – Atiku tells Deltans



…says Delta has witnessed great development under PDP administration

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday commended the support of the people of Delta State for him and the party over the years stressing that he rewarded their loyalty by appointing their illustrious son, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate.

Atiku addressed mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba yesterday in continuation of the nationwide rally of the PDP presidential campaign .

He said “we are in Delta State to show our gratitude and also to say that we are with you in all respect. Because of the support we have received all along, particularly I in my entire political career from 1999 till date Delta State has never fail me and I want to tell you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta State and in fact united Delta sub-region all together.

“That is why as my modest contribution to my support over the years, I decided to take one of you as my running mate. As you know a running mate is always a stepping stone. It is up to you to give Governor Okowa the massive support that he needs to show the people of this country that he has committed to your own future.”

Promising new lease of life under Atiku/ Okoea administration come May 29, 2023, the presidential candidate said “I want to assure you that in my agenda is education. I want to commend these young men who on behalf of all the students in Niger Delta has today endorsed our candidature. In my policy document there shall be no more ASUU strike.

” One of the items that are of benefit to you here is the issue of resource control or restructuring. You as Niger Delta shall benefit from that policy because it is our intension to devolve more powers and more resources to your respective states to deal with to your problems instead of waiting for the Federal Government to do so.

“This APC government has disunited Nigeria, north-south, has disunited Nigeria Christian-Muslim, has disunited Nigeria in all respects. It is our commitment to restore the unity of this country.

“How do we do it, how do we achieve it? We will make sure every part of this country, every religion in this country has a sense of belonging in the federal government, that one I promise you.

“What else I promised you? I said the security of this country is paramount. You cannot develop education, the economy and cannot live in peace without security. It is our responsibility and commitment to make sure we secure this country safe wherever you may live. You must believe in PDP, do you know why?”

Chairman of the campaign council and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel who said Delta is home to PDP stressed that “we are not campaigning in Delta, we are just here for celebration, we salute all of you. You have shown us that you are ready, you are not the least among all the states, out of you shall come the next Vice president, who shall be the Chairman of the National Economic Council and through him all the IOC Shall return to Warri, they shall return to Delta.

“All the companies that were here, they have all gone, but with your son as the next Chairman of the National Economic Council and with our President, the man who knows Business, who has done business, in this life if you cannot run a kiosk, you cannot run a multi National, it takes someone who has manage business, education, people to be able to manage Nigeria out of the situation we are today and the only person is Atiku and Okowa of the PDP.

He said under PDP government, the whole Niger Delta region will return to its economic power, saying “with our incoming president, our refineries will work again, we will take the refineries back to production, you can imagine how many youths will be employed.

