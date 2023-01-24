Five men ‘Intentionally’ crush 60-year-old woman, others to death with their Vehicle

Four men have allegedly caused the death of three women; Olukemi Okeseyin, 60, Amoke Abiodun, 30, and Ayo Muyiwa, 24, by crushing them to death with their vehicle in Oyo State.

Police prosecutor, ASP. Adewale Amos, told the court that the suspects Omotayo, Michael, Rotimi, and Matthew conspired to commit the crime of murder at midnight of Jan.1.

According to him, the four defendants on Jan. 1, at about 12.45 a.m met at Akinmorin area, unlawfully caused the death of the three women,

The accused, while driving a Toyota Camry car with Registration No. EKY 14 HP, allegedly crushed the women intentionally to death.

The fifth defendant, Oluwatosin who was aware of the seriousness of the offence tried to stop the police from arresting the other accused.

Adewale stated that the offence violates section 10 and 316 and is punishable under sections 319, 519, and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku , Ibadan, ordered the remand of the five men at the Agodi Correctional center, Ibadan

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who refused their plea for want of jurisdiction insisted that they remain in the correctional center, pending the receipt of the legal advice from the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until March 16, for mention.

