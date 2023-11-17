PDP groups give Akeredolu 72 hours to transmit power to Deputy

…threatens to occupy Gov’s Office if ….

By Tunde Opalana

A conglomerate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support groups on Friday gave the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu a 72 hours ultimatum to transmit power to his deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa or face dare consequence.

The conglomerate under the aegis of PDP Forever Initiative, threatened to occupy the Governor’s Office should Akeredolu fail to heed the call.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, National Coordinator of the body, Hon. Obande Gideon expressed worries that President Bola Tinubu and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to address the lingering constitutional issue.

Miffed by what it described as leadership vacuum created by the absence of Aketredolu in office, the body asked that his deputy should be fully empowered to run the affairs of governance.

While the Initiative said it will continue to pray for Akeredolu’s quick recovery because he is human, it stressed that his incapacitation should not affect governance, as there is a provision for a deputy who shall discharge his duties in an acting capacity as empowered by the law.

READ ALSO: Life & Style

“The All Progressives Congress, APC is yet to provide the kind of leadership expected of it by Nigerians. The worst of it is the political vacuum in Ondo State where the APC leadership used in showcasing its ineptitude towards governance in the country.

“During our reign in power, Former president Umar Musa Yar’Adua was sick and could not transmit power to the Vice President before leaving the Country, our party invoked the powers of the constitution and empowered the Vice President as the Acting President.

“It also happened in Taraba State when the late Gov Danbaba Suntai had an air crash, we resolved the crisis but the ruling APC has failed woefully in managing the political crisis in Ondo State. This is a sign that the APC led Federal government is insensitive to the plights of Nigerians

“What is so difficult to call the State Assembly to order and ensure smooth working relationship between the Deputy Governor and the sick Governor’s family? We believe that because the crisis is in Yoruba land, the APC has abandoned the constitution to serve some personal interest thereby abandoning Nigerians to their faith.

“Let it be known that, this country belonged to all of us, whether PDP or APC even Labour Party, as such, we can not fold our arms and watch the Nation been sank. Once upon a time, our party, the peoples Democratic Party attempted to protest against the leadership vacuum in Ondo State but the security agencies prevented us. We are not giving up, we are resilience in propagating good governance at all time.

“It has become ridiculous and indeed a laughing stock the activities of non state actors who display their overbearing influence on the management of affairs of Ondo State in view of their relationship with the ailing Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“The same people who are close to the Governor, mostly his family members who believe that the mandate given to Governor Akeredolu is a retirement benefit to the entire family are responsible for the ugly situation in the State.

“The Governor has been around in the Country but obviously not fit enough to manage the affairs of the State. The question is, since the Deputy Governor is not allowed to act, and the Governor has refused to resume, who is administering the State at the moment.

“We hereby call on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to resume within 72hours or hand over power to his Deputy for effective management of Ondo State.

“We understand that, Mr President is a season politician who ordinarily should have intervene, like wise the National Leadership of the APC but their failure to address the issue is raising more concern as Ondo State is central to National development.

“We make bold to say that, if the Governor fail to resume or handover power to his Deputy within 72hours, we will have no option than to occupy Ondo State Government House to press home our demand,” the PDP Forever Initiative said.

Hon Obande Gideon further explained that it is not strange for PDP stakeholders to make such demand because “the issue at hand is not a party affair, but people’s affair, since the governor was voted by the people.

“His absence is hindering the smooth running of state affairs. He should as the constitution demands, transmit power to the Deputy Governor until he is fit to continue in office.

“We are not doubting his performance, we are not saying he is not he is not fit to be in office, we are concern about his state of health, we are saying he is not constitutionally alright to continue in office”.