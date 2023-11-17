Ampofowaa launches 2023 Amaba collection

African Ankara Fabrics dubbed globally as African Wax print are considerably one of the most versatile fabrics found around. These prints are produced colorfully, and fascinatingly, and even more, they are just too versatile.

African Ankara fabrics are almost always a beauty to behold. They have invariably become synonymous with the African lifestyle. These print designs come in various form, still retaining a certain richness, vibrancy, and boldness that makes them stand out every time.

Primarily, Ankara print materials are made through an Indonesian wax-resist, dyeing process known as Batik. This however entails a technique to make the fabric resist the dye from getting through to the entire fabric thereby creating a pattern that is designed to print.

Therefore, because of its easy cotton construction, it is considered versatile, comfortable, and easy to work with in turn, making it a fabric that can be crafted in the most unconventional styles.

Ampofowaa

The most striking feature of Ankara Fabric is the bright colors and patterns, found in its unique structure. The Ankara fabric also features a wax print pattern to enhance the wear’s looks and experience. This is why Ankara fabrics are becoming ubiquitous and used by fashion designers across the continent.

One such fashion designer, is the creative and innovative Director of GLODEZ AFRICANA, RHODA AMPOFOWAA SAMPSON, the launch of her 2023 Ankara collection AMABA COLLECTION a ready-to-wear design with a strong emphasis on African fashion and craftsmanship is visionary.

In the world of African fashion designers. She has garnered International. Acclaim for her savant-garde designs which she showcases in the collection, they include, Ohemaa, SikapaAseye, Adinpa, and GlodezNiena 2023.

A champion of the slow fashion movement, Rhoda, uses vintage Ankara fabrics and traditional textiles to create contemporary outfits. Each design in the collection is exquisitely crafted. Blending elements of African tribal art with modern couture and mixing locally sourced Ankara fabrics.

Her inventiveness and Talent are seen throughout the designs in the collection. The creative ingenuity of Rhoda in the AMABA collection 2023 shows that more than ever, African designers are taking charge of their narrative and telling the world authentic stories of Africa, not the imagined utopias.

African Fashion no longer needs the approval of the global industry, because they are now a force to be reckoned with. Sparking this evolution are trailblazing young African designers like RHODA AMFOPOWAA who have taken the initiative to create innovative work that tells stories and breaks stereotypes, while at the same time through her AMABA collection preserving age-old techniques as they simultaneously building viable global fashion business.

How best to describe the AMABA COLLECTION; The designs are audacious and revolutionary, Rhoda Ampofowaa, is sure to use Ankara fabrics to push boundaries and challenge stereotypes. According to her “This AMABA COLLECTION 2023 draws inspiration from cultures all over the African continent…” Rhoda is not only creating luxurious ready-to-wear pieces through her collections, but she is also an advocate for environmentally friendly fashion and often uses natural Ankara materials that make the least amount of impact on the environment.

Conclusively, as the fashion industry thrives in Africa and Ghana, in particular, there will be more employment opportunities, investment in human capital development, and an increase in global recognition. Rhoda, and her Brand GLODEZ AFRICANA, are now creating programs to provide resources, support community growth, and empower citizens who want to work in the fashion industry.